Home > Entertainment > Marvel Plans To Bring Fresh Faces For Iron Man And Captain America For X-Men's New Film, Reveals Kevin Fiege

Marvel Plans To Bring Fresh Faces For Iron Man And Captain America For X-Men’s New Film, Reveals Kevin Fiege

Marvel confirms X-Men’s MCU debut post-Avengers: Secret Wars (Dec 2027), with iconic actors like Patrick Stewart returning briefly before recasts take over. Kevin Feige teases a “reset” for Iron Man, Captain America, and others—setting up a bold new chapter for the MCU.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 22, 2025 20:17:47 IST

Marvel has confirmed the return of fan-favourites like Iron Man, Captain America, and the super-powered X-Men. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently spoke to the media about the upcoming films, stating that the plans will roll after 2027’s ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’

According to a Variety report, Feige said that the casting will be done for the upcoming X-Men film, set to be directed by Jake Schreier.

Many of the original X-Men actors are returning to their iconic roles, including Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Hank McCoy).

However, the characters will be played by others moving forward, the outlet stated.

The decision has been taken in view of the changes in the ‘Secret Wars’ comic storyline, which involved timelines collapsing, resulting in the epic mix-up of the characters in the process.

“We’re utilising the story not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-‘Endgame,’ just as importantly — and you can look at the at the ‘Secret Wars’ comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future. Endgame,’ literally, was about endings. ‘Secret Wars’ is about is about beginnings,” Feige said, according to Variety.

The Marvel boss though clarified that the changes are not any “reboot,” but will serve as a reset for the MCU.

“Reboot is a scary word. Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we’re thinking along those lines. X-Men is where that will happen next,” he added.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Feige suggested that other Marvel characters will also be recast, including the beloved Iron Man and Captain America.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr, best known for playing the iconic Tony Stark, will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ The film is set to release on December 18, 2026.

The follow-up ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will open in theatres on December 17, 2027. 

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Bill Cosby Heartbroken Over The Cosby Show Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death, Pays Emotional Tribute

Tags: captain americaIron ManMarvelX- Men Film

Marvel Plans To Bring Fresh Faces For Iron Man And Captain America For X-Men’s New Film, Reveals Kevin Fiege

