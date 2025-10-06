LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…

Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…

Alakh Pandey, co-founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, saw his net worth skyrocket by 223% to ₹14,510 crore, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan. From humble beginnings to building an EdTech empire, Pandey’s journey marks India’s shift from celebrity fame to tech-driven success.

Who Is Alakh Pandey? PhysicsWallah’s Founder Who Surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth (Pc: Instagram)
Who Is Alakh Pandey? PhysicsWallah’s Founder Who Surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 6, 2025 16:25:05 IST

Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…

The name is Alakh Pandey, who now embodies success in a new age. Here, passion is coupled with teaching and digital disruption. He is the co-founder and once again, the CEO of the EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW), and thus has recently caught the nationwide attention, not for just his educational kingdom, but also towards his entirely shocking wealth growth. 

According to Hurun India Rich List 2025, it is said that Pandey’s net worth shot up by an estimated 223% in just one year, worth approximately ₹14,510 crore. This extraordinary leap now puts him ahead of Bollywood’s ‘King Khan,’ Shah Rukh Khan, whose wealth stands around ₹12,490 crore, signifying the transition of India in wealth creation, cutting off from legacy sectors and celebrities, into disruptive technology and education.

From Humble Beginnings To Billion-Dollar Valuation

Alakh Pandey’s pilgrimage into life is quite inspiring, almost like a testimony to the democratization of knowledge and enterprise. Born in Prayagraj (then Allahabad), UP, Alakh had early financial problems, leading him to start tutoring in his 9th grade. He undertook the B.Tech course in Harcourt Butler Technical University but wished to follow his true calling-teaching.

He left after the third year of his studies. In 2016, Alakh launched the ‘Physics Wallah’ channel on YouTube with just a camera and whiteboard. His method of teaching is interactive and simple, holding a humorous approach that struck an instant chord with students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, creating a massive and loyal fan following that lovingly called him ‘PW Sir’.

The EdTech Unicorn’s Disruption

Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, his co-founder, converted the YouTube channel into the PhysicsWallah official app in the year 2020. The platform brings education to affordable levels and imparts quality education under the Affordable Education Mission.

Such a move made PW a lifebuoy for millions of students from smaller towns and lower-income families. Unicorn status, that is, valuing itself over $1 billion, was acquired by the company in June 2022.

Further, the company has been fueling its valuation with relentless expansion into offline centers (Vidyapeeth) and other educational streams. One of the valuable impacts of making education accessible at scale is evident in the rise of his fortune, as the company reports tremendous revenue generation for FY25 with net revenues being set at ₹2,886 crore.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 4:16 PM IST
Meet The Popular Billionaire Teacher Who Is Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan, His Net Worth Will Surprise You. He Is…

QUICK LINKS