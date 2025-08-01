Megan Thee Stallion And PSY’s ‘KPOPPED’ Lineup Revealed! When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide

Get Ready K-pop fans, something mellifluous is coming up. “KPOPPED,” the new Apple TV+ music competition series, will become steeped in cultural and sonic proliferation as it intertwines Western music with the global phenomenon of K-pop. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will see an invariably unique musical battle as American legends join K-pop idol groups. So dive into the juicy scoop of this upcoming show!

KPOPPED: What To Expect?

The unique format of “KPOPPED” is at the center of the entertainment. A “song battle” forms the crux of every episode where a popular Western musician and an iconic K-pop band would reimagine a hit single by the Western artist and perform it live for a studio audience. Once the audience get to hear the live performances, they will bag as many votes as they can as whoever gets more votes wins that particular collaboration.

The executive producers on the show are music legends Lionel Richie, Miky Lee from K-pop powerhouse CJ ENM, and a team from Eureka Productions, all thrown together into a single mix. It is true that holding and producing the hosts, Megan Thee Stallion and PSY, will form a great and credible foundation for the series.

KPOPPED: An All-Star Epic Lineup

For the first season of “KPOPPED,” the dream team of artists is coming together for what could only be described as an all-star lineup of collaborating artists promising a wide palette of sounds and styles. Each pairing will create a whole new listening and viewing experience.

Itzy with the legendary Spice Girls

Ateez with superstar J. Balvin and pop icon Kylie Minogue

Billlie joining Megan Thee Stallion and the incomparable Patti LaBelle

Jo1 with pop sensations Kesha and Eve

Stayc collaborating with R&B legends TLC and the flamboyant Boy George

Blackswan with the soulful harmonies of Boyz II Men

Kep1er alongside hip-hop icon Vanilla Ice and pop queen Taylor Dayne

Kiss of Life with the vocal powerhouses Ava Max and Jess Glynne

When and Where To Watch ‘KPOPPED’

Mark your calender! A global cultural event, “KPOPPED” is destined to become more than an ordinary TV show. Its premiere on August 29 at Apple TV+ raises a lot of expectations, and it will bring along many viewers. Updated by a long-standing K-pop fan or even a lover of old Western hits, this is one thrilling travel all the way into the future of music.

