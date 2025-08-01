BTS Jimin’s Viral Instagram Makeover: Ditched Jungkook’s Drawing, Egg Post Gone!

BTS member Jimin is in spotlight by brightening the day of ARMY with his notorious gestures on social media, playfully deleting Jungkook’s quirky caricature and petting cute kittens, despite his allergies. Recently, Jimin’s acts are sending a lot of hype around the fandom. Have a look at his recent Instagram activities!

Jimin’s Unexpected Instagram Cleanse, A New Era?

On July 31, 2015, Jimin deleted Jungkook’s hilarious caricature of him from Instagram after removing the “lonely egg” photo on his profile. The caricature, which is a favourite among fans since it was drawn by Jungkook on a vacation in Vietnam, depicts pouty lips and messy hair on Jimin and has the audience laughing along with J-Hope.

#JIMIN deleted another instagram post after the egg photo, he is now back to 99 posts.#지민 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DVtgXygciT — PJMC (@PJMClub13) July 31, 2025

Jimin might be mum in keeping a purified aesthetic on Instagram with less than a hundred posts. “I guess he’s taking his Instagram era seriously now,” a fan tweeted while another lamented, “I’m gonna get traumatized!” Recalling his weverse post, “Wow, it is so relaxing to remove the egg picture,” hints at his longing to redo his Instagram feed.

Cat Cuddles By Jimin, Despite His Allergies

Even with known cat allergies, Jimin loves cats. He uploaded an Instagram Story on July 31 with a grey-striped kitten, captioned with the words “be well”. It was shot one month earlier, and the video includes some gentle scratches from Jimin that elicited purrs from the little fur baby. Just days before that, he posted a clip chasing after a cute kitten.

Fans, melted by his tender affinity, took over X to say: “Universe, please take Jimin’s cat allergies away!” The theme resonant in his solo track “Serendipity” is further intensified with shared ties around cats.

BTS Comeback Buzz: Jimin Focused Amid the Fun

Jimin’s social media antics have entertained him while BTS preps for their 2026 comeback album. He is in the US with bandmates, having fun while staying busy with studios. From his recent beach day post with RM and J-Hope, along with Weverse live streams featuring Jungkook, it shows a solid bond that BTS naturally shares.

As Jimin keeps improving his Instagram, captivating the audience with adorable cat videos, so grows the anticipation for BTS’s new spring release in 2026, which promises to be a blockbuster return.

Also Read: BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion