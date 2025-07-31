Home > Entertainment > BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion

BTS’ V and Jon Batiste Collab? Fans Are Not Ready For This Jazz-Kpop Fusion

Whispers of a BTS V and Jon Batiste collab swirl, blending K-pop’s soulful depths with jazz’s enigmatic flair. From their 2022 Grammy spark to Batiste’s cryptic hints, could Big Money hide their genre-defying secret? We can only wait!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 15:43:00 IST

The world of music is very much anticipating the future collaboration between the BTS member V, AKA Kim Taehyung and jazz virtuoso Jon Batiste, who won several Grammys. This possible partnership, born in the sweet, soulful K-pop world of Taehyung’s artistry and combining it with jazz and R&B student’s mastery, promises a banger.

From their viral moment in the 2022 Grammys to Batiste’s cryptic hints about new music, this collab may redefine cross-genre innovation by bringing emotive depth peculiar to K-pop whilst improvisational brilliance distinguished in jazz. 

Taehyung and Batiste: A Musical Friendship

The chemistry between V and Jon Batiste first sparked at the 2022 Grammys , where they met and shared viral moments, including V teaching Batiste Korean phrases. The chemistry was undeniable.

The R&B stylist was full of praise for V’s musicality, even tagging him his celebrity inspiration in 2023. V, known as a jazz head, has always been an admirer of Batiste’s work, especially his Oscar-winning score for Soul. Batiste also ignited a frenzy among ARMYs about hints dropped on an upcoming collaboration around 2023 after making that comment, “Can’t wait for that one,” in response to someone’s question about working with V.

Why It Would be Path-breaking

V’s soulful voice inspired by languages such as jazz in songs like Cheek to Cheek for BTS Festa is perfectly complemented by the patchwork style of Batiste, merging jazz, R&B, and pop. Batiste’s World Music Radio (2023) was a global soundscape, with artists like Lana Del Rey and New Jeans on board, a true testament to his versatility.

A joint V-Batiste effort could combine all of K-pop’s emotive melodies with jazz’s improvisational flair. Fans are speculating whether it’s going to be included in V’s next solo projects or on Batiste’s upcoming album, as he is known for his record of cross-genre collaboration with icons like Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran. 

What’s Up Next for the Pair?

According to newly released reports, Batiste has been working on some fresh sounds, which may involve V. While no official confirmations have appeared on the news, fans will have it in their heads that Batiste mentioned in a PIX11 interview of 2022 that he was working on something with V.

As of now, Jon Baptiste is going to release his new album Big Money on August 22, 2025, so there are high speculations that it might have a song collab with V. As V is also back after discharge from military, the chances are high. Let’s wait and keep our hopes high!

Also Read: BTS Jungkook's Starbucks Coffee Controversy Triggers BDS Boycott In Gaza, ARMY And Netizens Divided

