Home > Entertainment > BTS Jungkook's Starbucks Coffee Controversy Triggers BDS Boycott In Gaza, ARMY And Netizens Divided

Jungkook of BTS stirred up controversy when, after posting a gym photo of him with a Starbucks cup, the BDS sparked a boycott over the Gaza conflict. While some fans defend Jungkook and his right to privacy, others criticise his choice of a coffee company.

BTS Jungkook’s Gym Pic with Starbucks Triggers K-Pop Controversy
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 30, 2025 12:27:00 IST

The ‘Golden Maknae’ of  BTS, Jungkook is under public scrutiny after a recent controversy. Bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho posted a picture of Jungkook in a gym holding a Starbucks cup. This picture has triggered the boycott which was being held against the coffee chain that had been implicated in the BDS (Boycott, Divest, and Sanction) movement over the ongoing Gaza conflict. Fans are on opposing sides against netizens and there is media questioning on the accountability of celebrities.

Starbucks Controversy Ignites Fan Fury

The photo went up on July 29, 2025, showing Jungkook relaxing and lounging around with a Starbucks cup, which has been blacklisted by many because it stands said to have been involved in the Gaza crisis. This upset netizens, who said that South Korea has too many coffee shops for Jungkook to choose from.

“He could have chosen anywhere else,” tweeted one of the fans, with a sense of betrayal felt among those who supported the boycott. Another user tweeted, “starbucks korea is separate” is such a lame fucking excuse Oh my God. promotion is promotion. it boosts the global brand, no matter what. jungkook is being ignorant.” The critics said that with Jungkook as a global icon, meaning even more to the controversy. 

Jungkook’s Silence and HYBE’s Response

Jungkook’s silence on this has divided fans. Some ARMYs are defending Jungkook, contending that the photo was shared without Jungkook’s consent and stressing that personal choices should not be politicized. One indignantly tweeted on X: “He is a human, not a diplomat.” HYBE, BTS’ agency, also remained ambiguous, which now appears tone-deaf given their past knowledge in handling controversies.

This comes on the heels of Jungkook’s 2025 apology for wearing that red “Make Tokyo Great Again” hat, raising worries of yet another instance under scrutiny. The absence of a statement might just push fans, in particular the ones calling for sensitivity, farther away.

Further Considerations for K-Pop Idols

This incident serves to demonstrate the scrutiny that K-Pop stars are under, where even the most casual of their actions may become the subject of worldwide debates. This case of Jungkook conjures up images of past controversies involving BTS, like Suga’s DUI or plagiarism allegations, and speaks to the strain of keeping an untarnished image.

This is a very crucial stage and timing as BTS is all set to make their 2026 comeback, causing a stir among international fans.

Tags: btsgazajungkookstarbucks

