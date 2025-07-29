Caught On Cam: Internet Loses Calm After Katy Perry Spotted On A Dinner Date With Justin Trudeau In Canada Post Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry, who recently split with Orlando Bloom, has sent the Internet into a frenzy after she was seen having dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday night, July 28.

As per TMZ, this public appearance comes just weeks after Perry, 40, ended her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom.

A video, now making the rounds on social media, shows Perry and Trudeau at Le Violon in Montreal, engaged in what looked like a focused conversation.

Is Katy Perry dating Justin Trudeau?

According to witnesses, Katy Perry looked interested in Trudeau’s company. The duo reportedly sampled several dishes, including lobster, but didn’t order any cocktails.

They weren’t alone during the evening—security guards were present, stationed nearby with their backs turned, keeping a close eye on both Perry and Trudeau through mirrored glass. The restaurant’s chef stopped by at one point to greet them and later welcomed them into the kitchen, where the pair personally thanked the staff.

This dinner apparently happened as part of Perry’s Canada tour, which includes stops in Ottawa and Montreal.

#KatyPerry is saying “bon appétit” to #JustinTrudeau … as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split?

Earlier in the month, Perry and Bloom’s representatives released a joint statement about their separation, emphasising that they’re now focusing on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Since the split, Perry appears to be embracing single life. Trudeau, on the other hand, separated from his wife Sophie in 2023 after nearly 18 years together.

For the unversed, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016, split briefly in 2017, then reconciled and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The singer announced her pregnancy in the music video for “Never Worn White,” and their daughter Daisy was born later that year.

