When And Where Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral? Date, Time, And How To Livestream The Final Journey Of Black Sabbath Star

Ozzy Osbourne’s family is planning an intimate, private funeral to honour the legendary Black Sabbath frontman, who passed away at 76 on July 22. According to a source who spoke to People, the ceremony will reflect the rock icon’s vibrant personality.

“They are planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest,” the insider revealed. The Osbourne family expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from fans worldwide.

Birmingham to Host Public Funeral Procession for Ozzy Osbourne

Before the private service, the city of Birmingham will pay tribute to its hometown hero with a public funeral procession on Wednesday.

The hearse will begin at Broad Street, passing iconic landmarks like Black Sabbath Bridge and the Black Sabbath bench, both of which have become makeshift memorials since his death.

As per reports, the procession will start at 1 p.m. BST, allowing fans to gather and honour Ozzy’s legacy. A live stream will also be available from the Sabbath bench for those unable to attend in person.

Live Performances Planned to Honour Ozzy

Music will play a central role in the procession. Local band Bostin Brass is scheduled to perform, and there are talks that surviving Black Sabbath members and musician Yungblud may join the tribute.

The event will be fully funded and organized by the Osbourne family, with Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne expected to be present.

The Osbournes: How to Revisit the Iconic Reality Show

Following Ozzy’s passing, fans have been revisiting The Osbournes, the groundbreaking MTV reality series that offered a raw glimpse into the rockstar’s family life. The show, starring Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, became a cultural phenomenon when it aired from 2002 to 2005 and even won a Primetime Emmy in 2002.

All four seasons—52 episodes in total—are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New users can also access the show via a free trial.

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne’s Legacy

Ozzy Osbourne’s influence on heavy metal and pop culture remains unmatched. Beyond his music with Black Sabbath and his solo career, his candid personality and openness in The Osbournes made him a household name.

The upcoming Birmingham procession and private family funeral will mark the end of an era while celebrating the enduring spirit of the “Prince of Darkness.”

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Drops a Beat That Could Save Lives – Here’s Why His New Viral Song Is More Than Just a Chart-Topper