Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has come under the radar and is facing criticism after media reports have suggested that her wellness teas may not be as unique as advertised. The Duchess of Sussex is facing serious allegations of copying another company’s product and rebranding it. Also, she has raised its price much higher than the original company’s product.

Allegations Over Tea Sourcing Spark Concerns

According to a report by The Sun, Meghan’s As Ever herbal teas with two flavours, which sold out in just a few hours, were actually not originally produced by her brand rather, it’s a copy or taken from Republic of Tea, a well-established California-based company with a factory in Nashville, Illinois. Online fans were the first to point out the connection, after spotting the words “Republic of Tea” in the backend code of the As Ever website.

Shortly after this discovery, the site’s branding changed to “As Ever Store,” but insiders reportedly confirmed that the original teas were indeed sourced from the Republic of Tea. This raised questions about how much of the brand was truly Meghan’s own creation.

Premium Prices Raise Eyebrows

The real controversy started when it came to price. On one hand, the Republic of Tea usually sells 36 tea bags for $11.50 to $14, on the other hand, Meghan’s As Ever sells just 12 bags for $12, almost triple the price for a fraction of the quantity. However, Meghan’s Supporters are saying that the blends are different, but many critics online feel that she is lying about the brand.

Royal expert Margaret Holder strongly targeted Meghan and her pricing strategy and made allegations that she is cashing in on her celebrity status. “It’s not Meghan Markle. It’s Meghan Mark-Up,” she said. The pricing gap has left many feeling that the brand is more about image than substance.

Republic of Tea’s Past Collaborations Add to the Debate

The Republic of Tea is no stranger to celebrity collaborations. The company has been clear about its partnership with major franchises like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey to create themed teas. But when it comes to Meghan’s brand, the situation is different because Meghan’s brand has not been transparent about the partnership, while charging a hefty amount just because of her personal fame.

This whole issue has raised concerns about the authenticity of the brand Meghan owns. Many believe customers deserve to know if the product is copied or not, especially when it’s being sold at such huge prices.

Plans For Alcohol Line Add More Questions

Amid the ongoing tea debate, As Ever is also set to expand into alcohol, with a 2023 Rosé expected to hit the market on July 1. This move is also facing questions. Former royal spokesperson Dickie Arbiter questioned the decision, asking, “How many bottles will she make? Who is behind the production? She isn’t a wine expert, so it raises the question of why she would enter a field she may not be familiar with.”

The criticism against Meghan Markle boils down to the belief that her As Ever brand is leveraging her fame to upsell everyday items. The use of a known supplier like Republic of Tea, paired with a lack of clear branding, has left many feeling misled. While insiders claim the tea blends are not the same, the price tag and marketing approach have sparked widespread scepticism. As of now, Meghan has not made any public statement to clarify the controversy.

