Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?

Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?

Meghan Markle’s tea brand As Ever is under fire for selling pricey teas that might just be repackaged from another company. People are calling out the high prices and lack of clarity, accusing her of using fame to boost sales. Critics say it’s more “mark-up” than Markle.

Meghan Markle As Ever Brand Tea
Meghan Markle's As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What's Behind The Controversy? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 01:58:09 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, has come under the radar and is facing criticism after media reports have suggested that her wellness teas may not be as unique as advertised. The Duchess of Sussex is facing serious allegations of copying another company’s product and rebranding it. Also, she has raised its price much higher than the original company’s product.

Allegations Over Tea Sourcing Spark Concerns

According to a report by The Sun, Meghan’s As Ever herbal teas with two flavours, which sold out in just a few hours, were actually not originally produced by her brand rather, it’s a copy or taken from Republic of Tea, a well-established California-based company with a factory in Nashville, Illinois. Online fans were the first to point out the connection, after spotting the words “Republic of Tea” in the backend code of the As Ever website.

Shortly after this discovery, the site’s branding changed to “As Ever Store,” but insiders reportedly confirmed that the original teas were indeed sourced from the Republic of Tea. This raised questions about how much of the brand was truly Meghan’s own creation.

Premium Prices Raise Eyebrows

The real controversy started when it came to price. On one hand, the Republic of Tea usually sells 36 tea bags for $11.50 to $14, on the other hand, Meghan’s As Ever sells just 12 bags for $12, almost triple the price for a fraction of the quantity. However, Meghan’s Supporters are saying that the blends are different, but many critics online feel that she is lying about the brand.

Royal expert Margaret Holder strongly targeted Meghan and her pricing strategy and made allegations that she is cashing in on her celebrity status. “It’s not Meghan Markle. It’s Meghan Mark-Up,” she said. The pricing gap has left many feeling that the brand is more about image than substance.

Republic of Tea’s Past Collaborations Add to the Debate

The Republic of Tea is no stranger to celebrity collaborations. The company has been clear about its partnership with major franchises like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey to create themed teas. But when it comes to Meghan’s brand, the situation is different because Meghan’s brand has not been transparent about the partnership, while charging a hefty amount just because of her personal fame.

This whole issue has raised concerns about the authenticity of the brand Meghan owns. Many believe customers deserve to know if the product is copied or not, especially when it’s being sold at such huge prices.

Plans For Alcohol Line Add More Questions

Amid the ongoing tea debate, As Ever is also set to expand into alcohol, with a 2023 Rosé expected to hit the market on July 1. This move is also facing questions. Former royal spokesperson Dickie Arbiter questioned the decision, asking, “How many bottles will she make? Who is behind the production? She isn’t a wine expert, so it raises the question of why she would enter a field she may not be familiar with.”

The criticism against Meghan Markle boils down to the belief that her As Ever brand is leveraging her fame to upsell everyday items. The use of a known supplier like Republic of Tea, paired with a lack of clear branding, has left many feeling misled. While insiders claim the tea blends are not the same, the price tag and marketing approach have sparked widespread scepticism. As of now, Meghan has not made any public statement to clarify the controversy.

ALSO READ: Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Tags: as evermeghan marklerepublic of tea
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?