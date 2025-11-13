LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser reunites Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a high-fashion showdown. Returning May 1, 2026, the sequel explores Miranda’s battle to keep Runway alive amid digital chaos, with Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and new stars joining the iconic cast.

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

The long-awaited return to the cruel world of Runway is now close at hand! A sneak peek of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been leaked, indicating the glitzy comeback of Meryl Streep in the role of the mighty Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as a much more self-assured Andrea “Andy” Sachs.

The almost twenty-year gap since the original movie, the snippet quickly establishes a high-fashion, high-tension atmosphere, mainly highlighting a crucial elevator scene wherein Miranda’s trademark, freezing sharpness is flawlessly manifested through the line, “Took you long enough.” The follow-up film seems to be about revealing the personal and work-related growth of these legendary characters amidst the swift transformation of the media world.

 Key Casting And Plot Details

The movie version of the novel Revenge Wears Prada by Lauren Weisberger, is set to come out on May 1, 2026. The original director David Frankel is coming back and main actress Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) and actor Stanley Tucci (Nigel Kipling) are joining him which ensures a mix of nostalgia and a new chapter. The story tells about the main character Miranda Priestly and her fight to keep Runway being the leading fashion magazine even though the print media is declining.

The struggle for the important advertisements to take her directly to Emily Charlton, her former assistant, who is now a high-ranked executive at a luxury fashion group. The change of power among the women is what drives the whole story. New actors in the already rich cast are Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and Lucy Liu, which means a large area of the Runway universe is about to be revealed.

Production And Release Facts

The film has attracted considerable attention and” it is very likely that” the set photos of the cast returning to NYC proved to be the main source of the hype during the whole production process. The release date for the sequel is definitively set for the 1st of May, 2026.

The conflict that the teaser hinted at, especially the hair-raising moment in the elevator between an all-erasing and super-confident Andy and the all-commanding Miranda implies a new atmosphere.

This film, one of the most awaited for the next year, is going to be among the summer releases of very competitive and attractive movies. However, the fans of the original movie already started to make arrangements and reservations to see how it goes with the principal of the next queen, Miranda Priestly.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:22 PM IST
