Home > Entertainment > 'Gustaakh Ishq' Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

'Gustaakh Ishq' Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

The trailer of Gustaakh Ishq unveils a soulful tale set in Old Delhi, where Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s love story unfolds through Urdu poetry, music, and timeless emotions. Directed by Vibhu Puri, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, it releases on November 28, 2025.

'Gustaakh Ishq' Trailer Out (Pc: X)
‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 12:23:03 IST

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

The much awaited trailer of the romantic period drama Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has at last been released and it depicts a love story that is both very soft and very complicated at the same time. The movie is going to be a very beautiful experience for the audience as it’s going to take them back in time when feelings were expressed not just through the looks but also through music and the lovely Urdu poetry.

The plot introduces us to Nawabuddin (Vijay Varma), a young boy who embarks on a journey to Old Delhi to learn the art of poetry from a maestro, Ajiz (Naseeruddin Shah). There, he gets immersed in poetry and warms himself with winter chai when he accidentally meets Ajiz’s daughter (Fatima Sana Shaikh); thus, a love story that is innocent yet tortuous wrings out. And the two of them seem to be connecting so easily through their mutual love for shayari and old-school romance.

Shayari and Setting: The Soul of the Film

The main power of the trailer is found in its strong connection to Urdu poetry and Old Delhi location. The movie takes its viewers not only to a different place but also to a different time by portraying the vibrant culture of Purani Dilli through the feelings of the characters.

The role of a poet played by Naseeruddin Shah, an eminent actor, supports the premise of the movie, and is not only a guide for Varma’s character but also a prop for the main love story.



Conversations with the participation of the legendary Gulzar have, as it is said, raised the emotional quality to such a level, that the language itself is portrayed as a character casting the most eloquent possible light on feelings of love, conflict and unheard wants.

Fading Romances and Fresh Chemistry

The trailer foreshadows the unavoidable conflict that shatters the perfect love, portraying misunderstandings and maybe even outside social pressure as causes of the rift between the lovers destined to be together.

Newcomer actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s natural chemistry attracts the attention, and they are really able to present a silent but strong bond, which sets their collaboration apart from the usual movie couples.

The movie’s setting is in the past, and it is directed by Vibhu Puri Dehalvi and is also the fashion genius Manish Malhotra’s first-ever production under Stage5 Productions, which also gets the flattering treatment of Vishal Bhardwaj’s heart-touching musical scores. Gustaakh Ishq is expected to come to theaters on November 28, 2025, thus making it a nostalgic and emotionally absorbing cinematic experience.

Also Read: The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:23 PM IST
‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery
‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery
‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery
‘Gustaakh Ishq’ Trailer Out: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Shaikh Weave A Poetic Love Story Drenched In Passion And Mystery

QUICK LINKS