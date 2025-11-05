LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal's Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story shows steady box office growth, collecting ₹8.5 crore in 5 days. After a modest start, weekend momentum and weekday spikes are driving it closer to the ₹10 crore mark, backed by strong word-of-mouth and socio-political intrigue.

The Taj Story Day 5 Box Office Collection: Paresh Rawal’s Drama Nears ₹10 Crore, Powered by Strong Word-of-Mouth (Pc: X)
The Taj Story Day 5 Box Office Collection: Paresh Rawal’s Drama Nears ₹10 Crore, Powered by Strong Word-of-Mouth (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 5, 2025 17:19:47 IST

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

The socio-political courtroom drama starring Paresh Rawal, The Taj Story, was released a few weeks ago and is faring strongly at the box office and aiming steadily for the landmark figure of ₹10 crore net collections in India.

The film based on a controversial storyline of the Taj Mahal had an average initial opening and faced tough competition. Nevertheless, it captured the weekend and has been showing a fantastic trend through the weekdays.

As the film stands on the completion of its fifth day, the eyes have created a collection that is building upon a sure foundation for the future, particularly for a film idea aimed at making people think and enabling debate. 

A steady draw of the veteran star actor and the disputable but engaging content of the film seem to translate into continuous audience turnout.

Weekend Momentum Vs. Weekday Collection Trends

The first days of the film programmed a case study in a built-in persisting box office pull by audiences over a weekend. Having opened modestly to nearly ₹1.00 crore on Day 1 (Friday), the collections saw a massive boost when they almost doubled to ₹2.00 crore on Day 2 (Saturday) and further climbed to an estimated ₹2.75 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).

This weekend surge, cumulatively amounting to about ₹5.75 crore, was a critical step in establishing the financial base of the movie. As the weekdays began, Day 4 (Monday) was marked with the usual plummet to around ₹1.15 crore as estimated. But Tuesday brought a surprise with a significant upward spike, collecting close to ₹1.60 crore in Day 5.

Propelled by this all-important bounce, often attributed to discounted ticket rates or strong positive word-of-mouth bringing in evening and night show footfalls, the total net collection reached about ₹8.50 crore after five days.

The ₹10 Crore Milestone And Budget Recovery

Above all, this clearly sets The Taj Story for crossing the ₹10 crore net collection within the end of its very first week if not very soon thereafter. This milestone is quite a requirement keeping in mind the aforementioned estimated production cost of around ₹25 crores.

With its five-day earnings, the movie has successfully recovered approximately 34% of its cost; thus, the matter seems controversial but must find some audience willing to listen to its narrative.

The real test now lies in sustaining a balanced collection against future releases and remaining steadfast in key hike metropolitan and B-tiers, which will determine the hit-or-flop status overall and the last lifetime total.

Also Read: Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It ‘Mindblowing’

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 5:19 PM IST
Tags: paresh rawalThe Taj Story box office collectionThe Taj Story Day 5

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

QUICK LINKS