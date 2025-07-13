‘Metro…In Dino’ Holds Ground At The Box Office

Amidst big-ticket releases in India like Superman, F1 and other global titles, ‘Metro…In Dino’ is quietly making its presence felt, not with spectacle, but with sincerity. Despite a modest start, the film has shown a steady hold at the box office, with ₹36.76 Cr India Nett in 9 days, driven by strong word-of-mouth and genuine audience appreciation.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on the steady growth of the movie that “Metro…In Dino has managed to hold its ground remarkably well, especially given the tough box office environment and stiff competition from bigger titles. Despite the odds, the film has shown consistency through the weekdays and is headed for a promising second weekend. The footfalls are steady, and that says a lot. What’s working is the relatability, Anurag Basu’s storytelling has struck a chord. It’s one of those rare films where audiences see their own stories unfold on screen.”

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited, revealed, “Metro…In Dino has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. In a competitive landscape, it’s encouraging to see audiences returning to cinemas for a film that’s driven purely by strong storytelling and emotional depth. The growing happy footfalls at the theatres have increased the business at the box office, and underlines the demand for such well-crafted content. ‘Metro…In Dino’ is touted to be one of the successful movies of the year 2025. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have brought together a film that speaks to the urban audience in a relatable, heartfelt way.”

While a source close to the production also added, “Budgeted at ₹40 crore with ₹7 crore on print and advertising, ‘Metro…इन दिनों’ was never about extravagance and that’s exactly its strength. It’s grounded, honest and connects with audiences where it matters most.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and directed by Anurag Basu, the film offers an emotionally layered take on modern relationships.

The trend so far indicates solid appreciation in urban markets, with the film set for a healthy run even beyond its second weekend. It’s expected to hit good numbers by the end of the weekend.

