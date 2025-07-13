LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master
Home > Entertainment > ‘Metro…In Dino’ Holds Ground At The Box Office

‘Metro…In Dino’ Holds Ground At The Box Office

Metro…In Dino has earned ₹36.76 Cr India Nett at the box office in 9 days.

Metro....In Dino poster (Photo credit- X)

Published By: Uday Pratap Singh
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 19:49:58 IST

Amidst big-ticket releases in India like Superman, F1 and other global titles, ‘Metro…In Dino’ is quietly making its presence felt, not with spectacle, but with sincerity. Despite a modest start, the film has shown a steady hold at the box office, with ₹36.76 Cr India Nett in 9 days, driven by strong word-of-mouth and genuine audience appreciation.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on the steady growth of the movie that “Metro…In Dino has managed to hold its ground remarkably well, especially given the tough box office environment and stiff competition from bigger titles. Despite the odds, the film has shown consistency through the weekdays and is headed for a promising second weekend. The footfalls are steady, and that says a lot. What’s working is the relatability, Anurag Basu’s storytelling has struck a chord. It’s one of those rare films where audiences see their own stories unfold on screen.”

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited, revealed, “Metro…In Dino has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. In a competitive landscape, it’s encouraging to see audiences returning to cinemas for a film that’s driven purely by strong storytelling and emotional depth. The growing happy footfalls at the theatres have increased the business at the box office, and underlines the demand for such well-crafted content. ‘Metro…In Dino’ is touted to be one of the successful movies of the year 2025. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have brought together a film that speaks to the urban audience in a relatable, heartfelt way.”

While a source close to the production also added, “Budgeted at ₹40 crore with ₹7 crore on print and advertising, ‘Metro…इन दिनों’ was never about extravagance and that’s exactly its strength. It’s grounded, honest and connects with audiences where it matters most.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and directed by Anurag Basu, the film offers an emotionally layered take on modern relationships.

The trend so far indicates solid appreciation in urban markets, with the film set for a healthy run even beyond its second weekend. It’s expected to hit good numbers by the end of the weekend.

Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Horrifying Incident Of Being Touched Inappropriately: ‘I Only Hit Him Because He Touched Me’

Tags: Metro In DinoMetro In Dino box officeMetro In Dino Box Office Collection

More News

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’
Israeli Strikes Kill 30 in Gaza as Death Toll From Israel-Hamas War Tops 58,000
From Winterfell To The Bedroom: Sophie Turner Credits Game Of Thrones For Her Sex Education
Kumar Sangakkara Slams Harry Brook’s Dismissal In Lord’s Test: ‘Arrogance, Not Bazball’
Post The Success Of Mrs, Actor Sanya Malhotra To Headline An Action-Comedy Film
Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens Monday: What You Should Know Before Subscribing
Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Slow Over Rate, Demands Strong Action
‘Metro…In Dino’ Holds Ground At The Box Office
Biggest Piece of Mars on Earth Is Going Up for Auction – 10 Points
Australia Drops Nathan Lyon For Pink Ball Test After 13 years: Reason Revealed By Selector

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?