Home > Entertainment > 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' Video Triggers Boycott Calls Against Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi, Netizens React

BJP’s new song “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai”, celebrating GST reforms, has sparked backlash as actors Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi face boycott calls. Social media users accuse them of promoting political propaganda through the video.

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi face online backlash (Screengrab: X/@Chaotic_mind99, t series)
Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi face online backlash (Screengrab: X/@Chaotic_mind99, t series)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 02:16:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently released a new music video titled “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai” to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GST reforms. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms, but instead of applause, it has sparked widespread controversy and calls for boycotts against three popular Bollywood actors featured in it Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi.

While the video aimed to highlight India’s economic progress under Modi’s leadership, fans were shocked to see these stars participate in what many described as a “politically charged” campaign. Social media users accused the actors often praised as “outsiders” and independent voices in the film industry of endorsing political propaganda.

Soon after the song’s release, hashtags like #BoycottBollywood and #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai began trending on X. Angry users expressed disappointment and frustration, claiming Bollywood has become increasingly aligned with political narratives.



“I will never watch movies featuring Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, or Vikrant Massey. They are not actors anymore  they’re spineless mouthpieces of the current regime,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Modi-haters got their topic of the week. Someone should research what drives people to still see Pappu as a PM candidate. Logic clearly isn’t the reason intelligence sides with Modi.”

The video’s release has reignited the debate over Bollywood’s growing proximity to politics, with critics alleging that actors are being used to amplify government messaging. Others, however, argue that participating in such a project doesn’t necessarily imply political endorsement, calling the backlash exaggerated.

For decades, Bollywood has played a significant role in shaping India’s cultural narrative through cinema, music, and art. But with “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai”, many believe that line between art, influence, and ideology has blurred once again.

As the video continues to circulate online, fans and political observers remain deeply divided  some praising the initiative as patriotic, others dismissing it as propaganda disguised as entertainment.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:16 AM IST
Tags: Arshad Warsi Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai rajkummar rao vikrant massey

