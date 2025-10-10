LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away: Was He Married? Family And Net Worth Details Inside

Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away: Was He Married? Family And Net Worth Details Inside

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, known for Tiger 3 and being India’s first vegetarian pro bodybuilder, died of a heart attack at 53. Married with kids, his net worth was ₹16–42 crores. Family details remain mostly private.

Punjabi actor & legendary bodybuilder who inspired millions (Photo: IG/Varinder Singh Ghuman)
Punjabi actor & legendary bodybuilder who inspired millions (Photo: IG/Varinder Singh Ghuman)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 10, 2025 00:21:17 IST

Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away: Was He Married? Family And Net Worth Details Inside

Punjabi actor and globally renowned bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, 53, died under tragic circumstances yesterday. The fans and the film industry are shocked by his untimely demise. The actor allegedly had a heart attack on Friday, 9th October 2025, in Amritsar. His impressive physique and the distinction of being India’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder brought Ghuman into the limelight. He entered films as well, featuring in Kabaddi Once Again (2012), Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014), Marjaavaan (2019), and Tiger 3 (2023).

Did Varinder Singh Ghuman have a wife?

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s life remained mostly off-limits to his fans, with little information shared on his social media. But reports indicate that he was wed, though his wife has not been made public. In spite of being secretive, Ghuman was reported to be a dutiful father to his sons: Gurtejvir Singh Ghuman and Bhagwant Singh Ghuman, and daughters Gavy Ghuman and Ekamjot Ghuman. Heartwarming birthday posts for his children are a testament to his affection and involvement in their life, but otherwise, he was concentrating on his fitness and career.

Varinder Singh Ghuman Net Worth

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s net value is put at between ₹16 crores and ₹42 crores (around $2–5 million). His riches were generated from several sources, such as prize money for bodybuilding contests, endorsements, sponsorships, and acting ventures. Ghuman’s fame as a bodybuilder and his foray into Bollywood and Punjabi films made a big difference to his prosperity.

A Legacy in Bodybuilding and Cinema

Varinder Singh Ghuman was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. He came from a sports family. His father, Bhupinder Singh, was an ex-ASI and a Kabaddi player, and his grandfather was a hockey player. Ghuman was crowned Mr. India in 2009, was the runner-up for Mr. Asia, and was the first Indian to secure an IFBB Pro Card, gaining international fame. Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger once referred to him as “an amazing talent” and named him his brand ambassador for health-related products in Asia.

From ruling the bodybuilding platform to sharing the screen space with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Ghuman made an impression that went beyond the world of fitness. His untimely death at 53 is a massive loss to the entertainment and bodybuilding worlds.

ALSO READ: Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? India’s ‘He-Man’, Vegetarian Bodybuilder Dies Of Heart Attack At 53

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:21 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Varinder Ghuman death, Varinder Ghuman family, Varinder Ghuman Net Worth, Varinder Ghuman news

Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away: Was He Married? Family And Net Worth Details Inside

