Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? India’s ‘He-Man’, Vegetarian Bodybuilder Dies Of Heart Attack At 53

Punjabi actor and internationally acclaimed bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away at the age of 53. According to reports, Ghuman died of a heart attack in Amritsar on Friday, October 9.

As per media reports, Ghuman was undergoing treatment for a bicep injury at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar and was expected to return home after a minor operation. However, he reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and passed away soon after.

The news of his untimely demise has shocked fans and the fitness community across India.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed his condolences on social media, describing Ghuman as “the pride of Punjab and the He-Man of India.”

“He set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth,” Bittu wrote on X.

Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman?

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Varinder Singh Ghuman was a renowned bodybuilder and actor, celebrated for being the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder.

Ghuman won the prestigious Mr. India title in 2009 and was the runner-up in the Mr. Asia competition, marking his place among India’s top fitness icons. He was also the first Indian bodybuilder to earn an IFBB Pro Card, a global recognition in the bodybuilding circuit.

In a major career highlight, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed Ghuman as his brand ambassador for health products in Asia. Schwarzenegger once described him as “an amazing talent.”

From Gym to Big Screen

Varinder Ghuman transitioned from bodybuilding to acting with his debut in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again (2012). He later appeared in Bollywood films such as Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019).

His most recent appearance was in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 (2023), where he played Shakeel, a Pakistani prison guard alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

A Life Devoted to Fitness and Discipline

Known for his towering physique and vegetarian diet, Ghuman often promoted fitness and natural bodybuilding. On his Instagram, where he had over 1 million followers, he described himself as “India’s Biggest Vegetarian Bodybuilder.”

He was also reportedly considering entering politics and contesting the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, according to media reports.

Tributes Pour In

The fitness and film fraternity have mourned Ghuman’s sudden passing, remembering him as a symbol of discipline, determination, and pride for Punjab.

“Through his hard work, discipline, and talent, he brought pride to Punjab across the world. May Waheguru grant his soul eternal peace,” Bittu added in his condolence message.

Varinder Singh Ghuman’s legacy as a trailblazer in vegetarian bodybuilding and his journey from a small-town athlete to a globally recognised icon will continue to inspire generations.

