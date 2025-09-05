LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam

Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam

Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:06:15 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Veteran actor Mohanlal dropped a heartfelt video message on Onam.

In a clip posted on X, the ‘Drishyam’ star could be seen extending warm wishes to everyone.

“Wishing all Malayalis across the world a very Happy Onam,” Mohanlal said.

He indulged in festive vibes by donning a traditional white mundu and a shirt.

https://x.com/Mohanlal/status/1963872875053465789

Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of King Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Actor Malavika Mohanan shared stunning photos, with her caption stating, “Happy Onam to you and your families. May your time be filled with joy, delicious sadhya, and vibrant pookalam.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala.”Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature,” he added.

This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Kerala is celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: keralamohanlalOnamOnam Celebrations

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam
Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam
Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam
Mohanlal shares heartfelt video message on Onam

QUICK LINKS