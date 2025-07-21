LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved 'Animal' But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted

Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted

Mohit Suri, director of the recent cinema sensation, 'Saiyaara,' expressed regret for not publicly praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film 'Animal.' Suri shared his own insights and admired Vanga’s bold storytelling which made him privately message him. Vanga reciprocated by publicly supporting Saiyaara’s trailer, showcasing rare camaraderie in Bollywood’s industry.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 14:58:19 IST

Mohit Suri, the director of Saiyaara is all over the media industry and internet because of his recent hit, Saiyaaraa with a housefull and blockbuster performance. But amid this success, he expressed his past regret for not publicly praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial yet successful film ‘Animal.’ 

In a recent interview, Suri revealed his admiration for Vanga’s bold storytelling and lamented his silence during the film’s polarizing release. Suri shared,“I have never met him. After Animal was released, half the world was against him, I had genuinely messaged him. I wish I had posted it. I don’t know why I didn’t. Because maine uss time pe social media sab delete kar diya tha.”

Mohit Suri’s Message To Sandeep Reddy Vanga

While promoting his latest romantic drama Saiyaara, Mohit Suri shared that he was deeply impressed by Animal’s raw vision. “I loved it immensely. I texted Sandeep back then when many were hating on it,” Suri said, noting he messaged Vanga privately to commend his directorial flair. 

Suri was deeply touched by Vanga’s sweet gesture, stating, “Personal praise is common in this industry, but public acknowledgment is rare. Sandeep did both, and that takes a secure and generous person.” 

Vanga’s Generous Support for Saiyaara

Suri’s regret increased when Vanga personally shared Suri’s Saiyaara’s trailer publicly on his X handle. The Animal director tweeted about the film’s trailer, calling it “Mohit Suri’s magic” and expressing excitement to watch it on release day. 



Suri, touched by this gesture, noted, “Personal praise is common in this industry, but public acknowledgment is rare. Sandeep did both, and that takes a secure and generous person.” This mutual respect highlights a rare camaraderie in Bollywood, where public praise among peers is often overshadowed by competition.

Suri Defending Vanga’s Controversial Cinema

Suri also came in support of Vanga’s directing style, which has been under criticism for its dark themes. He called Vanga a ‘secure’ man and contended that people tend to misunderstand Vanga’s storytelling. In this interview with Filmygyan, he further praised the emotional depth in Vanga’s work. Suri’s outspoken support demonstrates his faith in artistic freedom and solidifies his respect for Vanga’s unafraid methodology.

Also Read: Mohit Suri Reveals The Real Reason Why His New Tragic Love Story Is Titled Saiyaara | NewsX Exclusive

Tags: BollywoodMohit SuriSaiyaarasandeep reddy vanga

Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted

Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted

