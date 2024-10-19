Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Mtv Hustle is BACK! Raftaar Replaces Badshah As Judge, Ikka To Be Seen In The Rap Show

Excited about the fourth season, Raftaar said it has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop.

Music talent show ‘MTV Hustle’ is back with a new season.

While rap icons Raftaar and Ikka have come on board as judges, eminent rappers Dee MC, Dino James and EPR will continue to don the roles of Squad Bosses. Rapper RAGA will also be seen on the show.

Excited about the fourth season, Raftaar said it has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop.

“I am truly elated and excited to be a part of India’s biggest rap reality show. MTV Hustle has been a stage that brings out the truest of talent in Desi Hip-hop. This season will be a testament to the hustle, the grind, and the passion that drives it,” he said, according to a press note

Ikka said it is the only show that truly recognizes India’s hidden desi hip-hop gems.
“Last season I got to mentor some amazing talent as a Squad Boss, but I’m super excited to debut as the Judge with Raftaar right in the middle of all the action! It’s game time!”

Squad Boss RAGA also expressed excitement about the season.

He said the contestants have true talent and have reached great heights in their career. “I have been following the show and my appreciation for this platform grows with every season. I feel excited and privileged to be a part of season 4 as a squad boss, and I am looking forward to honing some great talent.”
The show will be out on October 19.

(inputs from ANI)

