LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:50:07 IST

New York [US], September 8 (ANI): The MTV Video Music Awards hosted a music gala at the New York Arena on Sunday, which featured performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and others, reported Variety.

Lady Gaga was the top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, with four honours in a show, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who are tied for the second-most with three each, according to the outlet.

Grande’s three wins included Video of the Year for ‘Brighter Days Ahead.’ Grande also had a big look on the telecast while presenting the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey, reported Variety.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Visual Effects for ‘Manchild’.

As for the performance, the singer Sabrina Carpenter used her performance of her song ‘Tears’ during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to advocate for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ bagged the VMA for Best Hip Hop, while Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Pop Artist at the event.

Here is a complete list of the winners of the MTV VMA 2025.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – ‘Brighter Days Ahead’

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’

Best Rock

Coldplay – ‘All My Love’

Best Latin

Shakira – ‘Soltera’

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – ‘Brighter Days Ahead’

Video for Good

Charli XCX – ‘Guess’ ft. Billie Eilish

Best Direction

Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’

Best Art Direction

Lady Gaga – ‘Abracadabra’

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Not Like Us’

Best Editing

Tate McRae – ‘Just Keep Watching’

Best Choreography

Doechii – ‘Anxiety’

Best Visual Effects

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Manchild’

Best Group

Blackpink

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – ‘Die With a Smile’

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – ‘Brighter Days Ahead’

Best Album

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Short n’ Sweet’

MTV Push Performance of the Year

Katseye – ‘Touch’

Song of the Year

Rose & Bruno Mars – ‘Apt.’

Best Afrobeats

Tyla – ‘Push 2 Start’

Best K-Pop

Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye – ‘Born Again’

Best Country

Megan Moroney – ‘Am I Okay?’

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Summer

Tate McRae – ‘Just Keep Watching’

Best Alternative

Sombr – ‘Back to Friends’

Best R&B

Mariah Carey – ‘Type Dangerous’

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award

Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award

Ricky Martin

The MTV VMAs 2025 were held at New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainmentlady gagamtv-vmasabrina carpenterwinner-list

RELATED News

Astronomers observe largest ever sample of galaxies up to over 12 billion light years away: Study
Daniel Craig faces "impossible crime" in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer; watch
Surface modification on Jupiter's moon Europa uncovered: Study
Photons collide in the void, quantum simulation creates light out of nothing: Research
Snoop Dogg, Eli Roth join forces for horror film "Don't Go In That House, B****!"

LATEST NEWS

Scientists find why ultra-processed diets make you gain fat even without extra calories: Study
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Indian-Origin UAE Coach Issues Stern Warning to Gautam Gambhir’s Indian Team
Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities
"Filed application for SIR implementation…": Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay after SC orders inclusion of Aadhaar as identity proof
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns from post after worst violence in two decades which claimed 19 lives
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Format, Rules, and Super Four
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
'Rangeela' turns 30: Urmila Matondkar recreates 'Rangeela Re' magic for fans, calls film "grand celebration of life"
Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Chokes Kashmir’s Fruit Economy
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

QUICK LINKS