Friday, January 24, 2025
Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

The 25th edition of the IIFA Awards, set to take place in Jaipur from March 7 to March 9, 2025, was launched with a press conference in Mumbai, featuring a distinct Rajasthani theme.

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Press Conference kicked off in Mumbai with a grand Rajasthani theme, setting the tone for this landmark celebration of Indian cinema


The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards Press Conference kicked off in Mumbai with a grand Rajasthani theme, setting the tone for this landmark celebration of Indian cinema. This year, the awards will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from March 7 to March 9, 2025, marking a historic milestone in IIFA’s journey of showcasing Bollywood on a global platform.

The highlight of the conference was the announcement of the IIFA Green Challenge, an ambitious sustainability initiative in collaboration with Challenge for Green (CFG). Mentored by Rajasthan’s Forest & Environment Ministry and supported by the Industry Ministry, this campaign underscores IIFA’s commitment to environmental conservation and collective action for a sustainable future.

As part of the Green Challenge, a tree will be planted for every attendee, including guests, celebrities, and ticket-buyers. This initiative will culminate in the creation of the #IIFA25 Garden, a tribute to all IIFA winners over the years, immortalizing their achievements in nature. The initiative extends IIFA’s legacy of promoting environmental stewardship, water conservation, and women empowerment.

Rajasthani Theme

The press conference also reflected the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, with vibrant decor, music, and traditional performances setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable event in Jaipur.

IIFA 2025 will feature a series of events, including glamorous red-carpet appearances, award ceremonies, and performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars. Organizers emphasized their mission to blend entertainment with meaningful advocacy, reinforcing IIFA’s role as a platform for addressing global issues like sustainability.

IIFA Mumbai

