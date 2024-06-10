Nandamuri Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu Reunite For 'BB4'

The reunion of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu are set to reunite for the fourth time, which has created a buzz among fans. The production house 14 Reels made the announcement earlier today, June 10, via X on NBK’s 64th birthday. The banner is owned by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta. The X post stated that the film is being referred to as ‘BB4’

The post included a poster and basic details. It read, “The Lethal Combo that sets the screens on fire is back. The two Forces – ‘GOD OF MASSES’ #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for #BB4. Happy Birthday, Balayya Babu. Produced by @RaamAchanta #GopiAchanta under the @14ReelsPlus banner. Presented by #TejeswiniNandamuri (sic).”

The Lethal Combo that sets the screens on fire is Back 🔥🔥 The two Forces – ‘GOD OF MASSES’ #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for #BB4 🌋🌋 Happy Birthday Balayya Babu ❤️‍🔥 Produced by @RaamAchanta #GopiAchanta under @14ReelsPlus banner ❤️ Presented by… pic.twitter.com/Oj9b1j9bvS — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) June 10, 2024

This upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration of Balakrishna and Srinu. Expectations are already set high after the iconic duo’s three blockbusters ‘Simha’, ‘Legend’ and ‘Akhanda’. The electrifying fusion of the superstar’s acclaimed performance and the director’s creativity is applauded highly in the industry and among the fans.

‘Simha’, released in 2010, made NBK’s career reach new heights. His role as Srimann Narayana, a college professor who’s hot-blooded by nature and doesn’t tolerate injustice, in the film wasn’t something new for him but with the direction of Boyapati Srinu and his powerful performance, made it a major success. People went so far as to say that no other director has guided Balakrishna as effectively as Boyapati has.

Superstar NBK’s filmography is vast but he is best known for his action-packed and flashy films that follow an emotional revenge-based plot. ‘Legend’ marked his second collaboration with Srinu in 2014 which was again a blockbuster. It was in the theatres for three years, according to ‘Nata Simham’. It is said that NBK performed the glass-breaking scene of the film without the use of a duplicate. ‘Legend’ turned 10 years old this year and was released in the theatres again.

The ‘lethal combo’ completed hat-trick hits with ‘Akhanda’ which was released in 2021. It ran splendidly well in domestic as well as overseas markets. Srinu confirmed in April 2024 that there will be a sequel to this film. With their previous three collaborations shattering records, fans have once again set their expectations high for ‘BB4’.

It is being said that the film is mounted on a high budget and top-notch technical standards. This is going to be the most expensive movie for Balakrishna. The details pertaining to the primary cast and crew for their film are yet to be announced.

