Naseeruddin Shah Turns 75: Five Controversial Remarks That Set Bollywood and Social Media Ablaze

On 20th July 2025, the veteran Bollywood star, Naseeruddin Shah turns 75 years old. Shah is referred to as a legend with exceptional talent and uncompromising attitude. With over 40 years of service in the film industry, Shah is never out of news for his candid remarks on politics and films that raise eyebrows in the media. Read the five of his most astounding remarks that buzzed the nation.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Comments On Rajesh Khanna’s Legacy

In a 2016 interview , Shah recalled late actor Rajesh Khanna as a “bad actor” who introduced “mediocrity” to Hindi cinema during the 1970s. Khanna’s fans were offended by this, and his daughter Twinkle Khanna was quick to come to her father’s defense on social media with classics like Anand and Amar Prem. Shah’s comments sparked controversy around Bollywood’s history and its actors’ reputation.

Defining Anupam Kher as a “Clown

Shah outraged individuals in 2020 when he labeled co-actor Anupam Kher a “sycophant” and “clown” for his pro-government stance. Kher reacted with a dismissal of Shah’s proclamations and an allegation that he was “frustrated.” he public spat between these School of Drama graduates was among those surrounding political alignment in Bollywood and the place of actors within the public sphere.

Shah referred to Mughals as “Refugees”

Defining the Mughals as “refugees” who had moved to India with the intention of settling there and building a new life for themselves there and imparting its culture with art, music, literature, and architecture, while giving an interview in 2021, Shah remarked that everything that they have contributed, such as the Taj Mahal and Red Fort, must not get lost in exaggeration for their wrongdoings. He was tagged “anti-Hindu” by Twitter trolls and his video clip of uttering the statement went viral to be subsequently removed.

Questioning Dilip Kumar’s Contributions

After Dilip Kumar’s passing in 2021, Shah wrote an op-ed piece condemning the legend’s non-acting contribution, writing that he “didn’t do enough” to help steer new-gen stars. The piece was faulted on tone and timing, provoking outrage over Indian cinema’s legacy and accountability issues. This invited attack from Kumar’s fans, which came in defense of his pioneering performances in Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

Naseeruddin Shah On Using Awards As ‘Door Handles’

Naseeruddin Shah shook the apple cart in an interview in 2015 when he downplayed the significance of film awards, facetiously saying that he would use his National Film Awards as “door handles.” Shah deplored the commercialization of awards as popularity contests instead of genuine indicators of artistic value. This placed him in a situation to provoke opposite responses, with some appreciating his opinion and others feeling that it was being disrespectful.

Naseeruddin Shah’s opinions and uncompromising behaviour makes him standout as an outspoken personality, a polarizing but admired figure in Indian cinema.

