Is Aamir Khan Giving Priority To Meghalaya Murder Case Before He Jumps To His Dream Project Mahabharat?

Aamir Khan is reportedly eyeing a film based on the shocking Meghalaya murder case, where Raja Raghuwanshi was killed on his honeymoon. With Mahabharata and Coolie also in the pipeline, Aamir’s production house is buzzing with ambitious projects.

Aamir Khan is showing keen interest in developing a project based on the Meghalaya Murder case

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 14:02:07 IST

Aamir Khan isn’t slowing down for a second—even with Sitaare Zameen Par still riding high. Seriously, the guy’s already deep into his next lineup.

Is Aamir Khan planning a movie on Meghalaya Murder case? 

While his adaptation of the Mahabharata is ramping up behind the scenes, Aamir’s also got his hands full at Aamir Khan Productions, cooking up new projects left and right. And, yes, the word is he’s got his eye on a film inspired by the Meghalaya Murder case.

Apparently, Aamir is following the Meghalaya case super closely. He’s been keeping tabs, constantly discussing updates with his inner circle. 

There’s talk that something official could come out of his production house soon, but everything’s still in the early stages. Casting? Not even close to finalized. As for whether Aamir will star in it or just back it as a producer—he’s keeping that under wraps for now.

What is the Meghalaya Murder case? 

The Meghalaya Murder case blew up nationwide. Back in May, Raja Raghuwanshi from Indore married Sonam, and ten days into their honeymoon in Shillong, Raja disappeared during a trek near Nongriat.

His scooter turned up abandoned the next day, and by June, his body was found in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls. Cops suspected foul play right away. Sonam vanished too, and not long after, she surrendered in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Sonam’s alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, supposedly recruited three guys to carry out the murder, and reports say Raja was attacked with machetes. Pretty grim.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s also locked in for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, where he plays Dahaa alongside Rajinikanth. That one’s hitting theatres August 14.

He’s got another project lined up with Lokesh, too, though it hasn’t started shooting yet. And then there’s Mahabharata—the big dream project. Pre-production kicks off this year.

ALSO READ: Don 3 Villain: Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner Going To Lock Heads With Ranveer Singh After Vikrant Massey’s Exit?

