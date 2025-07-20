LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Don 3 Villain: Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner Going To Lock Heads With Ranveer Singh After Vikrant Massey's Exit?

Don 3 Villain: Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner Going To Lock Heads With Ranveer Singh After Vikrant Massey’s Exit?

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra replaces Vikrant Massey as the antagonist in Don 3. Set to face off against Ranveer Singh, Mehra's intense persona and rising fame make him a thrilling addition to the franchise’s bold new chapter.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 12:24:44 IST

Karan Veer Mehra is rapidly rising through the ranks of celebrities after winning Bigg Boss 18. In a dramatic turn of events that has left everyone stunned, Karan Veer is going to enact a strong negative role in the highly anticipated action movie Don 3, which also features Ranveer Singh. The casting decision followed after Vikrant Massey shockingly quit the film due to scheduling and creative concerns. Sources claim that Mehra’s dynamo-like on-screen persona and surge in popularity following Bigg Boss made her an easy choice for the part.

From Bigg Boss 18 Crown to Don 3: Mehra’s Bold New Chapter

Karan Veer Mehra, once popular for his stylish TV performances, is all set to surprise the audience with his dark and dynamic avatar in Don 3. It is his first in a Bollywood major franchise movie. The producers of Don 3 were allegedly in search of a fresh but robust face after Vikrant Massey’s exit, and Karan’s popularity and acting talent proved him to be the best fit replacement. His acting in Bigg Boss 18, which showed both emotional maturity and strategic insight, may have again ensured filmmakers that he was capable of playing a strong anti-hero character.

As per sources, the Don 3 bad guy has been crafted as layered and multi-faceted as Don himself, and Karan Johar has already started script readings and character workshops. His own character is also designed to challenge Ranveer Singh’s Don in a game of wits that takes the story in new and surprising places.

Don 3 Casting Twist: Karan Veer Mehra Replaces Vikrant Massey as New Antagonist

The sudden replacement of Vikrant Massey with Karan Veer Mehra was headline-grabbing news, but it appears the thought-out decision wasn’t that of Don 3 makers. Massey, the fine actor who has shown serious acting in films such as 12th Fail and Haseen Dilruba, was initially cast as a measure to add emotional depth to the villain’s character. He quit the project due to conflicting commitments and ideas.

Karan Veer Mehra, whose victory on Bigg Boss 18 boosted his popularity to an all-time high. Explains one of the members of the production team, “Karan had that raw fire. We witnessed a raw, ruthless energy in Karan during the final weeks of Bigg Boss, which is exactly what the persona of the villain is.”

With Ranveer Singh at the helm and Karan Veer Mehra providing fresh villainy sheen, Don 3 will be a goosebumps-inducing film ride.

Tags: Don 3Karan Veer Mehra Don 3ranveer singh

