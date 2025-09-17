Natalia Janoszek Felt Betrayed By THIS Contestant When Evicted From Bigg Boss 19, Reveals What Different She Would Do If Given Wild Card Entry| NewsX Exclusive

Natalia Janoszek, a Polish actress and model who participated in Bigg Boss 19, became the first contestant to get evicted from the house along with Nagma Mirajkar.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Natalia spilled the beans on her current state of mind, what she felt when her name was announced for eviction, and how she felt betrayed by her close pal Mridul Tiwari. The Bigg Boss 19 evicted contestant also shared what different she would if given a chance to go back into the house as a WILD CARD entry.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q. What is your current state of mind now that you’re out of the house? Are you relieved, or did you want to be there for much longer?

Natalia Janoszek: To be honest, I feel a bit sad because I built a really nice relationship with almost everyone in the house. My only group was with Abhishek, but it felt temporary. I was angry with him for not standing by me when the bed was taken away from me and my friends. So, I feel like I left when things were starting to build.

Many people, including viewers, are wondering what will happen next. I feel like I left my family behind because I grew close to the people there. On the other hand, I feel lucky to have left before things turned dirty. I avoided that drama.

Q: What was your first thought when you became the first contestant to be evicted? Were you shocked?

Natalia Janoszek: I was actually ready. I already accepted it when I was nominated because I was up against Mridul, Nagma, and Avez- all of whom have huge fan followings in India. I lack that kind of fan base, and it’s not easy to build one in just three weeks. I knew that Mirdul’s fans wouldn’t save me, as they’d obviously support him. As soon as I was nominated, I knew I would be evicted. My first thought was that two boys I considered close friends were the ones who ultimately got me evicted. That was hard to process.

Q: Did you feel betrayed when your friends didn’t save you?

Natalia Janoszek: I don’t have hard feelings towards any of them. They didn’t save me because they thought I was doing well and had strong connections in the house, so they assumed I wouldn’t be evicted. They forgot that the eviction could happen because of a task. Mirdul, being himself, made light of the task and joked around. He believed his fans would save him and didn’t realise I didn’t have that support. At the end of the day, it’s just a game. I would have loved to stay longer, but I don’t hold grudges.

Q: Do you think the language barrier was one of the key reasons for your eviction?

Natalia Janoszek: I don’t think language was a problem. I understood Hindi well enough, and despite not being fluent, I was able to build strong connections with everyone. I was always present during tasks and fulfilled my responsibilities. I even connected with people like Mirdul and Shabazz, and we even created our own language using French. So, I feel like I gave good content. My eviction was purely due to the task.

Q: What tips would you give to contestants to survive longer in the house?

Natalia Janoszek: It’s important to be upfront. It’s not helpful to discuss issues behind people’s backs. Being in the house is emotionally exhausting, and when tensions build up, it becomes even heavier. When problems are not addressed, they explode into bigger dramas. So, it’s better to speak directly with the person involved to keep the environment light and manageable.

Q: Is it important to express your feelings even if it leads to arguments or silly fights on national television?

Natalia Janoszek: Yes, it’s important because viewers expect contestants to show their emotions. Bigg Boss is about sharing how you feel so people can relate to you. If you don’t express yourself, how will people understand what’s going on in your mind? Communication is key.

Q: Who do you think should be in the top three, and who do you feel will win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy?

Natalia Janoszek: It’s still too early to predict the winner since it’s just the beginning. There are about 10 weeks left, and everyone is playing it safe. Even the dramas so far are minor. As for the top three, based on the connections I’ve built, I think Mirdul, Basir, and Gaurav are strong contenders. Gaurav plays it safe but smartly, giving space without getting too involved. That’s good for staying in the game.

Q: Can you name one fake person and one realistic person in the Bigg Boss 19 house?

Natalia Janoszek: I can’t really say who is fake because I didn’t spend enough time in the house to spot that. Masks can’t be worn 24/7; true colours come out eventually, and I didn’t observe enough. However, many people were real. For example, Nilam is very sweet, and Nagma stayed out of fights because she didn’t find them important. Basir also seems genuine-he plays the game based on how he feels rather than manipulating others.

Q: What is one thing you loved and one thing you would like to change in the house?

Natalia Janoszek: I loved the morning dances. When music played, everyone would wake up in a bubbly mood and dance together. I really enjoyed that part.

Speaking of one thing she would change in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Natalia told NewsX, “I would love to have better sleeping arrangements because we could only sleep when the house lights were out. Also, I missed having sweets like chocolates and ice cream. A better ratio of food would have made the experience even better.

Q: If given a chance, would you like to return to the house as a wildcard entry, and what would you do differently?

Natalia Janoszek: Yes, I would love to return. My journey ended too quickly, and many questions are still unanswered. I would like to confront reactions from other contestants and give viewers those answers. I would also show that I don’t need anyone else to feel whole. I’m enough on my own. I’d be more upfront and speak my mind loudly.

Q: Is there one person you would love to confront if you returned?

Natalia Janoszek: Basir. I heard him say he would give all his belongings if I returned, so I’d like to confront him and see if he means it or is just talking. I’d also like to see if Mirdul was genuinely with me or just having fun.

Q: Do you think Bigg Boss will give you the right push for your career?

Natalia Janoszek: That’s a question only time can answer. I already have projects lined up, one Bollywood film with Riteish Deshmukh and another Bollywood movie releasing after New Year’s Eve. I’m also discussing new projects and songs. If I don’t go back to Hollywood, I’ll be busy with work. I’m open to TV shows and want to improve my Hindi further.

Q: Would you love to participate in other Bigg Boss versions like in Malayalam, Kannada, or Telugu, if given a chance?

Natalia Janoszek: If I can take Basir and Mirdul with me, I wouldn’t say no! I’d love to showcase my talents. Bigg Boss is about drama, and I’m not a drama queen. I try to stay real because people know me outside the house. I’d prefer shows that highlight my dance skills or involve adventure sports like snowboarding or kite surfing. I hope I get to participate in shows that allow me to explore who I am.

Q: What do you think about the trend of foreigners trying to make it big in India?

Natalia Janoszek: I want people to know that foreigners don’t come to Bigg Boss just to become famous. We come to challenge ourselves. I already had recognition in India and worked with top actors. I came to face my fears around drama and stress. I’m not running away but standing my ground. Bigg Boss helped me take a stand for myself, and I’m grateful for that opportunity.

Q: What is one new Hindi word you learned during your time in Bigg Boss?

Natalia Janoszek: My favourite words were garam and garmi because we didn’t have hot water one day, and I kept asking Bigg Boss for garam pani to make tea for everyone. I also learned ‘dheere dheere’, and ‘fatafat.’ People laughed at me for saying ‘thodi thodi’, and I always wanted to say it before sleeping. In just two weeks, I learned more Hindi than I had in the last half-year!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!