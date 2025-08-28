Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

September is around the corner, and it is packed with exciting Netflix new releases that will make you stick to the screens. From supernatural thrillers to blockbuster comedy movies and highly awaited returning series, this time, Netflix is bringing something next-level for you. So here’s the complete list of must-watch Netflix movies and shows to add to your dry watchlist.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (September 3)

Wednesday Season 2 Conclusion is scheduled to release on 3 September 2025. The story shows Wednesday’s further struggle to save Enid from death. By digging deeper and unearthing more secrets, she unfolds a dark chapter from her family that is linked to Tyler.

Victorious (September 1)

Victorious is one of the most popular shows releasing on 1 September. A young singer, Tori Vega, joins Hollywood Arts High School and tries to fill in for her older sister’s school performances with other talented students.





The Ba***ds of Bollywood (September 18)

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to release on 18 September, directed by Aaryan Khan. The story revolves around an outsider attempting to carve out a space in the glamorous world of Bollywood.





Inspector Zende (September 8)

Inspector Zende is scheduled to release on 8 September, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. The story follows Zende’s hunt for Charles Sobhraj, also known as “Bikini Killer.” Inspector Zende and Carl Bhojraj led a police operation that finally led to his arrest.