LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

September is around the corner, and it is packed with exciting Netflix new releases that will make you stick to the screens. From supernatural thrillers to blockbuster comedy movies and highly awaited returning series, this time Netflix is bringing something next level for you. So here’s the complete list of must-watch Netflix movies and shows to add to your dry watchlist.

Here’s the complete list of must-watch Netflix movies and shows to add to your dry watchlist. (Representative Image: IMDB)
Here’s the complete list of must-watch Netflix movies and shows to add to your dry watchlist. (Representative Image: IMDB)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 28, 2025 11:35:53 IST

September is around the corner, and it is packed with exciting Netflix new releases that will make you stick to the screens. From supernatural thrillers to blockbuster comedy movies and highly awaited returning series, this time, Netflix is bringing something next-level for you. So here’s the complete list of must-watch Netflix movies and shows to add to your dry watchlist. 

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (September 3) 

Wednesday Season 2 Conclusion is scheduled to release on 3 September 2025. The story shows Wednesday’s further struggle to save Enid from death. By digging deeper and unearthing more secrets, she unfolds a dark chapter from her family that is linked to Tyler.

 Victorious (September 1)

 Victorious is one of the most popular shows releasing on 1 September. A young singer, Tori Vega, joins Hollywood Arts High School and tries to fill in for her older sister’s school performances with other talented students. 


The Ba***ds of Bollywood (September 18)

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to release on 18 September, directed by Aaryan Khan. The story revolves around an outsider attempting to carve out a space in the glamorous world of Bollywood. 


Inspector Zende (September 8)

Inspector Zende is scheduled to release on 8 September, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in lead roles. The story follows Zende’s hunt for Charles Sobhraj, also known as  “Bikini Killer.” Inspector Zende and Carl Bhojraj led a police operation that finally led to his arrest.

Tags: Aaryan Khan showInspector Zendelatest movieslatest series to watchManoj BajpayeeNetflix latest September moviesNetflix latest September showsnetflix september 2025

RELATED News

Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist
Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist
Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist
Netflix September 2025: Full List of Must-Watch Netflix Shows & Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?