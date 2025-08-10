Netflix’s One Piece Live Action: Season 2 Teaser Drops, Season 3 Sets Sail, Check Out The First Look!

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series set sail with exciting news that sends chills to its fans around the world as it goes further within the folds of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga. The latest teaser for Season 2 that released during One Piece Day in Tokyo recently promises fans with teases into new adventures, exciting foes, and breathtaking images. To add on to this, Netflix has renewed season 3 even before the second installment, allowing the Straw Hats’ journey to continue.

Attention, Straw Hats! Here’s your first look at ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE. Season 2 coming 2026. Season 3 production setting sail soon. pic.twitter.com/KPg36LnnPk — Netflix (@netflix) August 10, 2025

One Piece Season 2: Into the Grand Line

The One Piece: Into the Grand Line teaser released on August 10, 2025, serves the fans with a thrilling preview of Season 2, which will release in 2026. The 1-minute-31-second clip features the Straw Hat Pirates, headed by Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy sailing the dangerous Grand Line.

The adventures include presenting arcs such as Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, while giving hints of the Alabasta Saga. Excitement is further heightened by new characters such as Callum Kerr as Smoker, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (Crocodile), and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday (Nico Robin).

Charithra Chandran as Vivi

British actress Charithra Chandran, Bridgerton fame, makes entry in Season 2 as Miss Wednesday or Nefertari Vivi. Her flashing moments in the teaser, sporting blue hair tied in an elevated ponytail while in some action sequence, have been the basis for excitement.

With emotional depth associated to the Straw Hats during their voyage, Vivi plays the part of a compassionate princess while undercover agent. It highlights this series as one that values diversity and talent in the cast for a more global effect.

Early Renewals and Production Shifts for Season 3

The early announcement of Season 3 renewal speaks to Netflix’s confidence in One Piece, coming right in line with the Season 2 teaser. Production for the third season kicks off later in 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, with Ian Stokes set to join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner while replacing Matt Owens.

The series continues to pay homage to Oda’s vision with Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios in co-production with Netflix, with the creator serving as an executive producer. Fans can expect extra digging into the Grand Line conceits when Season 3 opens up for more epic quests with the Straw Hats.

