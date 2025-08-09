LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Loved Final Destination Part Six? Warner Bros To Soon Bring Part Seven With Lori Evans Taylor

Loved Final Destination Part Six? Warner Bros To Soon Bring Part Seven With Lori Evans Taylor

The seventh Final Destination movie is officially in the works at New Line, with Bloodlines co-writer Lori Evans Taylor returning. Following the record-breaking success of Final Destination: Bloodlines, the iconic horror franchise is set for another thrilling chapter.

The recently released movie 'Final Destination: Bloodlines,' is the sixth movie in the 25-year-old horror franchise.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 14:41:55 IST

The seventh instalment of ‘Final Destination’ is in the works at New Line with ‘Bloodlines’ co-writer Lori Evans Taylor, reported Variety.

Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich also return to produce the Warner Bros. and New Line movie with Warren Zide executive producing.

The recently released movie ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines,’ is the sixth movie in the 25-year-old horror franchise. It debuted at No. 1 at the global box office this May, reported Variety.

With a 51 million USD domestic debut, the movie achieved the best opening weekend in the series to date. By the end of its theatrical run, it became the franchise’s highest-grossing film, with a 286 million USD global haul, reported Variety.

Overall, the series has earned over 983 million USD worldwide, making it New Line’s third-biggest horror franchise behind ‘The Conjuring’ universe (2.3 billion USD) and the ‘It’ movies (1.2 billion USD).

Taylor co-wrote the screenplay for ‘Bloodlines’ with Gary Busick, reviving a franchise that had been dormant for 14 years following 2011’s ‘Final Destination 5.’

The pair, along with filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, expanded the scope of the franchise via a plot that saw Death, the movie’s ever-present antagonist, attempting to reclaim its victims across multiple generations of the same family.

According to Variety, Taylor is also known for the 2024 psychological thriller ‘Cellar Door’ and 2022’s ‘Bed Rest,’ a supernatural thriller starring Melissa Barrera, with which Taylor made her directorial debut.

Upcoming, she penned the adaptation of Carla Norton’s ‘The Edge of Normal,’ with Chloë Grace Moretz starring and Carlota Pereda directing.

She also adapted ‘I Am Still Alive’ for Universal, with Ben Affleck attached to star and produce, reported Variety.

(With Inputs From ANI)

BloodlinesFinal Destinationlatest hollywood news

