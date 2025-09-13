Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk earthquake justin baldoni Guinness World Records Congo news elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 11:23:07 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Newly crowned Miss International India 2025, Roosh Sindhu, received a grand homecoming, after winning the title, at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday.

Friends, family, and fans gathered to greet her with flowers, cheers, and warm smiles.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Roosh said she was “grateful” and happy to see the love coming her way. “I am so grateful for this. I am so happy. There is immense support from all around the world…After the crowning, this is the first time I am meeting my family….”

Talking about her journey, she acknowledged that challenges will always be part of it, but she remains determined. “Challenges are always there… I am doing my 100% to prepare the best…I am extremely confident because this is the 63rd edition of Miss International, which is something that is very special, a lot of fan support is there with India…,” Roosh added.

Miss International India 2025 took place in Jaipur.

Roosh is not only a professional model but also an author, mental health activist, and TEDx speaker. She holds a Journalism degree and a Fashion Design certification from INIFD.

She will now represent India at the 63rd Miss International 2025 pageant in Japan in November later this year. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 63rd-miss-international-2025japanmiss-international-india-2025nagpurroosh-sindhu

RELATED News

Tanya Mittal Reveals Her Crush On Bigg Boss 19 But He Is Already DATING Another Contestant, Here’s How His Jealous Girlfriend Reacted
Box Office Collection: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Conjuring Vs The Bengal Files, Here’s How The Competition Is Heating Up
Bigg Boss 19 Day 19 Top Highlights: Amaal Mallik Becomes Captain, Farrhana Bhatt Denies Performing Duties
Anushka Sharma Once Argued With Priyanka Chopra Over THIS Actor Calling Him Rude, Showed Her Attitude On Set
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1: Japanese Dark Anime Opens With A Bang, Rakes-In Rs.12 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Sleeping With Others, Staying Married: Why Gen-Z And Millennials Are Talking About Open Marriage
Sharad Purnima 2025: Night Of Wealth and Blessings- Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit Or Struggle
Taiwan detects 27 PLA aircraft sorties, 26 cross median line into ADIZ, Western Pacific
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Unlock 9%+ FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizen Now – These Small Finance Banks Leading The Way!
"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home
‘Sorry!’ PM Modi Apologises To The People Of Mizoram, While Addressing The Mass Gathering
US tariffs to shear 5-10% off home textile industry revenue: Crisil Ratings
"Associate nations must play more against Test teams": Oman all-rounder Sufiyan Mahmood
Can Listening To Music Make You More Productive At Work?
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur
Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

QUICK LINKS