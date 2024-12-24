Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
we-woman

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home





Nicholas Hoult recently shared an unusual memento gifted to him by director Robert Eggers after wrapping up the highly anticipated horror film Nosferatu. In an interview with Elle, Hoult revealed that Eggers sent him the anatomically detailed prosthetic used by Bill Skarsgård for his portrayal of Count Orlok in the film.

“I actually have Count Orlok’s prosthetic penis framed at home,” Hoult told his co-star, Lily-Rose Depp. He humorously recounted a scene where Skarsgard’s character drinks his blood, recalling, “I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.”

The peculiar story didn’t end there. Hoult described how the unique gift arrived in less-than-perfect condition. “Rob had it framed and sent to my house,” he explained. “But the frame was broken when it arrived, so I had to take it to a local frame shop and awkwardly ask them to fix it.”

Hoult detailed his interaction with the framer, noting the craftsman’s initial nonchalant reaction, which later shifted. “At first, he didn’t seem fazed,” Hoult said. “But when I returned to pick it up, I think he realized what he had worked on. He asked, ‘Is this some kind of collector’s item?’ and I just said, ‘Yeah, you could say that.’”

A Gothic Reimagining of a Horror Classic

Eggers’ Nosferatu is a reimagining of the classic silent film, with Hoult playing Thomas Hutter, a real estate agent sent to help the vampire Count Orlok (Skarsgård) acquire property in his town. The film delves into themes of obsession, particularly between Skarsgård’s sinister vampire and Depp’s character, a haunted young woman.

The cast also features Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, adding depth to the gothic tale. Nosferatu is set to premiere in theaters on December 24.

Hoult’s behind-the-scenes anecdote adds a humorous twist to the intense and eerie vibe of the upcoming horror film. Fans can watch him discuss the infamous prosthetic in a video interview available online.

