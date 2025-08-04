Home > Entertainment > Nicole Kidman Opens Up About The Insane Bond She Shares With Sandra Bullock: I Can Tease Her, And She Teases Me

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite for Practical Magic 2, set to release on September 18, 2026. Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel sees the return of the original cast and introduces new stars like Joey King and Maisie Williams to the Owens witches' world.

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have begun shooting for ‘Practical Magic 2,’ the sequel to their 1998 cult classic. Kidman revealed that she and Bullock, 61, have such a close bond that they are “like sisters,” reported People.

“It’s insane,” she says of their dynamic, adding, “I can tease her, and she teases me,” shared Kidman, noting, “We’re both living in London, very close to each other.”

The two stars are reprising their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens in the long-awaited sequel.

She said they can hardly believe they are back in the Practical Magic world again after 27 years. “We’re both like, ‘What?’ But we were just right back into it,” she said, adding of Bullock, “I adore her and she is so funny and so lovable. And we’re just having the best time together,” reported People.

Kidman also had high praise for others involved in the making of the sequel.

“We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film. And they’ve been incredibly supportive in making this, going back and then expanding it,” she added, as per the outlet.

“And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I’ve worked with before and who’s just lovely,” she continued. “So it’s a group of amazing, amazing women and some great men who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches’ life.”

Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters’ aunts, Franny and Jet, respectively. Along with King, new additions to the cast include Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod, reported People.
The first film followed the story of Sally (played by Kidman) and Gillian Owens (played by Bullock), two sisters born into a family of witches who must deal with a family curse that causes the men they love to die. The original film was directed by Griffin Dunne, while the upcoming sequel is being directed by Susanne Bier.

The details about the sequel’s plot are being kept under wraps.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story,” the filmmaking team behind Practical Magic 2 said in a statement via a press release, as per the outlet.

“The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next instalment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning,” they added, reported People.

The script for Practical Magic 2 has been co-written by Akiva Goldsman (who also co-wrote the 1998 film) and Georgia Pritchett. Both Bullock and Kidman are producers on the sequel, along with Denise Di Novi, who also produced the original.

‘Practical Magic 2’ is set to be released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

(With Inputs From ANI)

