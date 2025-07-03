No Stage For Kanye West? Australian Visa In Jeopardy Over Pro-Nazi Song

American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, found himself in hot waters over his May release ‘Heil Hitler’, a song promoting Nazism. The song has caused some stir ever since its release. In a recent development, the Australian Home Affairs Office on Wednesday, July 2, announced their decision to cancel Kanye West’s visa, barring his entry in the country.

Kanye West Banned From Entering Australia

In May of 2025, Ye formerly known as Kanye West uploaded ‘Heil Hitler’, a pro-Nazi song, on music platforms triggering massive backlash. The song is glorifying the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Ever since the release, the song has been widely condemned and banned on most platforms.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that while previous offensive comments made by Ye had not affected his visa status, officials reviewed it again after the song’s release, reported Reuters. ‘It was a lower level (visa) and the officials still looked at the law and said you’re going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don’t need that in Australia’, he told national broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.

Is Kanye West A Pro Nazi?

Ye has previously made some pro-nazi comments on X like “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi,” which made headlines across the world even months before the release of ‘Heil Hitler’. The song has received criticism especially from the Jewish groups and civil society organisations in Australia.

People have expressed strong desire for stricter regulation for global music platforms to prevent the dissemination of such harmful ideologies.

Kanye West’s Connection To Australia

The decision to ban Ye from entering Australian soil came as a shocker as he has a family in Australia. He frequently visited the country following his marriage to Bianca Censori, a Melbourne-born architect in December 2022.

Burke further added that Ye had family in Australia and had been a long time visitor prior to the visa cancellation, emphasizing that having family in the country did not give him free pass to do whatever he wants without.

The exact date of the cancellation of Ye’s visa is still unknown with no official statement from either the Australian Home Ministry or Ye’s management agency.

This is not the first time the Australian government took such a step. Previously, in October 2024, similar action was taken against conservative American commentator Candace Owens.