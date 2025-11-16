LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nora Fatehi Reacts After Her Name Surfaces in Dawood Ibrahim Drug Party Controversy

Nora Fatehi Reacts After Her Name Surfaces in Dawood Ibrahim Drug Party Controversy

Nora Fatehi has denied all allegations linking her to an alleged Dawood Ibrahim drug party, calling the rumours false, baseless, and misleading.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 12:19:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has responded to claims that she was mentioned in connection with an alleged Dawood Ibrahim drug party. This story quickly gained traction online, resulting in confusion and speculation.

Recently, news reports and social media posts claimed that Nora Fatehi’s name was mentioned during an investigation involving an alleged drug party said to be linked to Dawood Ibrahim. This caught a lot of peoples attention, however there has been no official confirmation from investigators regarding her involvement.

Nora Fatehi Denies The Allegations

Nora Fatehi has firmly denied the claims. Her team issued clarifications:

  • She is in no way connected to the alleged party.
  • The claims regarding her name are false and baseless.
  • She is being implicated without any evidence.

Fatehi’s statement added that the actor will pursue legal options if necessary to protect her name and stop the spreading of fake information.

Her Team Criticizes the Rumours as “Misleading” 

Nora’s representatives have labelled the rumours refuting the accusations against her as: 

  • Attention-seeking
  •  Misunderstood or exaggerated
  • Completely divorced from verified evidence

They advised to only trust statements made by authorized officials and not redistribution of the unverified rumour.  

 Fans Rally on Social Media to Defend Her 

Immediately after the rumour surfaced, Nora’s fans rushed to her defence. They stated things like:  

  •  She is being unfairly attacked
  • Rumours should not be reported on, and the reporting public
  • should be weary of sifting through unverifiable claims
  •  Public figures are often unsuspecting victims of misinformation
  • Some of the hashtags supporting the actor trended for a period of time.  

 What is the Status of the Case? 

According to reporting as of now: 

  • No agency has confirmed any involvement of Nora Fatehi in the alleged incident
  •  Rumours remain unverified statements
  • Any officials involved in the investigation have not spoken out regarding Nora Fatehi’s involvement in the case 

Nora Fatehi continues to Focus on Work 

However, Nora seems to be focused on her actual work despite the internet fiasco. Recently, she has completed some shoots, and will work on new projects and performances.

This article is based on publicly available reports and statements. No investigative agency has confirmed Nora Fatehi’s involvement. Readers are advised to avoid circulating unverified information. 

ALSO READ: Varanasi Movie Cast Revealed: Meet the Stars of the Upcoming Film

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 12:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS