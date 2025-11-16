Varanasi Movie Cast Revealed: Meet the Stars of the Upcoming Film

The upcoming Telugu film Varanasi will be an epic action-adventure, and the makers have revealed its principal cast. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Varanasi will merge mythology and time travel to present a big visual drama.

Leading Faces

Mahesh Babu takes center screen as Rudhra and his first-look poster gives him a fierce and powerful vibe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini suggests something deeper and mysterious will be introduced as the movie unfolds.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist Kumbha, meaning there’s a heavy lifting of layers with this character to present a robust and complex villain.

Talent Behind the Talent

K.L. Narayana will be handling the producing duties under the Sri Durga Arts label, while the music will be composed by M.M. Keeravani (frequent collaborator of Rajamouli). The narrative is being screenplayed by Rajamouli and V.V. Vijayendra Prasad (who also has collaborated with Rajamouli previously), and it is expected to be both mythological and action-heavy.

Importance of the Cast

With such a power packed cast, Varanasi is shaping to potentially be the most anticipated of the Indian films. Mythology, intense action, and engaging performances potentially lead, Varanasi to not just be a Telugu film event, but a pan-Indian cinema event.

