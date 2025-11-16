LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Varanasi Movie Cast Revealed: Meet the Stars of the Upcoming Film

Varanasi Movie Cast Revealed: Meet the Stars of the Upcoming Film

Varanasi brings together a powerful cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran under S.S. Rajamouli’s direction, promising an epic action-adventure rooted in mythology.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 16, 2025 11:40:31 IST

The upcoming Telugu film Varanasi will be an epic action-adventure, and the makers have revealed its principal cast. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Varanasi will merge mythology and time travel to present a big visual drama.  

 Leading Faces

Mahesh Babu takes center screen as Rudhra and his first-look poster gives him a fierce and powerful vibe.  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini suggests something deeper and mysterious will be introduced as the movie unfolds.  

Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist Kumbha, meaning there’s a heavy lifting of layers with this character to present a robust and complex villain.  

Talent Behind the Talent

K.L. Narayana will be handling the producing duties under the Sri Durga Arts label, while the music will be composed by M.M. Keeravani (frequent collaborator of Rajamouli). The narrative is being screenplayed by Rajamouli and V.V. Vijayendra Prasad (who also has collaborated with Rajamouli previously), and it is expected to be both mythological and action-heavy.

Importance of the Cast

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, as a pan-Indian star and Priyanka Chopra for Mahesh Babu for having mass base appeal, and Prithviraj, as a diverse actor with a vast work history, was a delight to get to work with either the pair of Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra to Mahesh Babu was a good expectation and character for the character for Rajamouli’s visionary eye, expect that Varanasi will mold all of the mythological and action-heavy true lore and be made for a mix of some kind of epic and entertaining setting in which is a global audience and around the world.

With such a power packed cast, Varanasi is shaping to potentially be the most anticipated of the Indian films. Mythology, intense action, and engaging performances potentially lead, Varanasi to not just be a Telugu film event, but a pan-Indian cinema event.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:40 AM IST
