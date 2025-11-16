Bigg Boss 19 Drama: ‘Do You Realize the Whole Nation Is Watching?‘ Rohit Shetty Schools Kunickaa Sadanand Over Malti Chahar’s Sexuality Question

The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 escalated rapidly when filmmaker and host, Rohit Shetty spoke to contestant Kunickaa Sadanand about baselessly questioning co-contestant, Malti Chahar’s sexuality. It went on to quickly become one of the most talked about scenes of the season.

What sparked the outcry?

Kunickaa Sadanand brought up Malti’s sexuality during a heated argument in the house and audience members thought it was indefensible and uncalled for. Other contestants mentioned discomfort with the direction the discussion went.

Rohit Shetty weighs in

Rohit Shetty also chose to speak about this on the weekend episode. Rohit was very clear, direct, and stern when he told Kunickaa that it is absolutely unacceptable to question someone’s sexuality on a national platform. Then looking disappointed, and a little perplexed, he twirled Kunickaa with, “Do you know the whole country is watching?” His clear direct way was to send the message of respect for people’s dignity and privacy. There was total silence from the housemates as Rohit Lee emphasised dignity and shame inside the house.

Kunickaa’s Reaction

Given the chance to communicate her point of view after being called out for her comments, Kunickaa did not rationalize her comments, then came to the conclusion it may have been misinterpreted and did no need to bring up in that moment. In a later comment, Kunickaa apologized to Malti saying was “not her intention” to make Malti feel uncomfortable that way.

Reactions from the Public

Social media was immediately full of opinions. Many people praised Rohit Shetty for holding Malti accountable, while others thought it was a wider issue that showed the need for awareness and sensitivity for personal identity and privacy.

The incident has become one of the most dramatic examples of this Bigg Boss 19 season, reminding contestants – and the public for that matter – that their words have weight, especially when broadcasted to the country.

The details provided are based on the episode telecast and public reactions. Interpretations of events may vary among viewers, and all statements are for informational purposes only.

