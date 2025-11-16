Kantara Chapter 1 Day 45 Collection: Will Rishab Shetty’s Film Reach ₹850 Crore?

Kantara Chapter 1, featuring Rishab Shetty, has had an incredible run since it was released 45 days ago and continues to hold well at the box office. The film captivated the audience with its riveting story, cultural settings, and high-octane performances. As a result, it has had consistent collections in India and abroad.

Day 45 Box Office Collection

On Day 45, Kantara Chapter 1 has an estimated collection of ₹6-8 crore worldwide. Although the collection number has slowed down compared to opening weekend, the film still manages to pull in crowds, particularly in Karnata and some metro cities. Positive word-of-mouth and repeat audiences have kept the journey steady.

Current Total Collection

Fresh from the last estimate shared, the combined total collection is estimated to be ₹830-835 crore globally. This would make it one of the highest-grossing Kannada films and a massive success for Rishab Shetty.

Has it reached ₹850 Crore?

At an estimated collection of ₹6-8 crore, the film will reach the ₹850 crore estimated total in the coming time period. The next few days will be critical, but if the footfall for Kantara Chapter 1 remains strong, trade experts estimate it can achieve the total.

Kantara Chapter 1, shines at the box office, once again proving a strong story can create historical events.

The box office numbers mentioned are based on early estimates from trade sources. Final official figures may vary.