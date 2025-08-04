Home > Entertainment > Not Just Heroines: 10 Times Bollywood Women Took the Lead

Over the last decade, Bollywood has seen a shift in how women are portrayed—no longer sidelined, they now lead stories with strength, depth, and complexity. These iconic roles reflect real struggles, courage, and independence, breaking long-held norms in Indian cinema.

For years, women in Bollywood were just there. Playing the love interest, the mother, the sister,never really getting to own the story. But there was a visible change over the last few years, women started taking center stage. Not just in the plot, but in the way they were written, bold, flawed, strong, unsure, powerful. They were not just The Actress, they were the lead and they were the movie.

These women don’t only portray the story, rather they act like we know and we can relate with. Friends, sisters, versions of ourselves we didn’t always see in the movies we grew up with. They were relatable, they were real and they always taught the viewers a lesson that was worth learning.

Taapsee Pannu in Pink (2016) 

 She didn’t just say “No means no,” she made the whole country stop and listen. It wasn’t a slogan, it was a boundary being drawn, clearly, finally.

Kangana Ranaut in Queen (2014) 

 A jilted bride who takes her solo honeymoon? Rani’s story felt personal to anyone who’s ever had to rebuild themselves from scratch.

Zaira Wasim & Fatima Sana Shaikh in Dangal (2016) 

 Wrestling, training, pushing past every “ladkiyan yeh nahi karti” barrier, we watched them win, and it felt like we all did too.

Vidya Balan in Kahaani  (2012) 

Alone, pregnant, and still the smartest person in the room. She didn’t need saving, she was the twist.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani (2014) 

 A fearless cop tracking down traffickers. Angry, focused, and completely in control.

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom (2014) 

 A fighter in every sense, both inside and outside the ring. We watched her juggle kids and careers like millions of real women do

Alia Bhatt in Raazi (2018) 

 A spy who didn’t carry a gun, just nerves of steel. Crossed borders, quiet bravery never looked so sharp.

Taapsee Pannu in Thappad (2020) 

 One slap. Not okay. A woman walked out not because it was easy, but because she finally believed she could, she knew the difference, she knew she was not wrong.

The women of Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016) 

 They laughed, cried, hid, wanted, and dared. Did things that were not socially acceptable. It was messy. Honest. And long overdue.

Sridevi in Mom (2017) 

A mother who didn’t wait for justice ,she went out and got it. Quiet rage, unstoppable love and the feeling to what extent till mothers go to, to protect their child.

