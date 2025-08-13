LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Trailer Drops—New Case, New Stars, Same Hilarious Chaos

The Only Murders in the Building Season 5 trailer dropped, promising a darker, star-studded mystery. The trio investigates their doorman’s suspicious death. Premieres September 9, 2025, with new episodes weekly.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 13, 2025 01:49:08 IST

The makers of Only Murders in the Building dropped the Season 5 trailer this Wednesday—and it’s already giving major whodunnit energy! Mark your calendars: September 9, 2025, is when our favourite crime-solving trio returns, and they’re kicking things off with a three-episode premiere (then weekly drops). Selena Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles), and Martin Short (Oliver) are back—this time investigating the mysterious death of their beloved doorman, Lester. And yes, it all goes down at the ever-chaotic Arconia. The trailer teases secrets, suspects, and serious drama—served with the show’s signature dry wit. Selena even shared it with a cheeky caption: “The building always wins.” Could this be their toughest case yet? Fans, arm your popcorn and podcasts, because the Arconia just got deadlier.

Plot Thickens: Doorman Dies, Trio Relentlessly Investigates

Season 5 kicks off with a splash—literally—as Arconia’s doorman, Lester, turns up dead in the courtyard fountain. Authorities say “accident.” Charles, Oliver, and Mabel say, “Yeah, right.” You in? Because things spiral fast: think billionaires, mobsters, cryptic neighbors, and—wait for it—a decomposed finger arrives in the mail. Yup, that’s in the trailer. The trio dives headfirst into the chaos, and so will you. It’s dark, twisty, and hilariously twisted—just how we like it. Ready to decode clues with them again? Buckle up, because Arconia’s secrets are bubbling over… and not everyone will survive this season.

