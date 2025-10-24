LIVE TV
World's Most Revenue-Efficient Company: Not Apple, Not Nvidia, But This Adult Content Company With Only 42 Employees, Name Is…

World’s Most Profitable Company 2025: OnlyFans has overtaken tech giants like Apple and Nvidia in revenue efficiency, earning $37.6 million per employee in 2024. The UK-based subscription platform, famous for empowering creators, posted $1.41 billion in net revenue with just 42 employees. With 4.6 million creators and 377 million users, OnlyFans has become a global content powerhouse.

OnlyFans beats Apple and Nvidia in 2024, earning $37.6M per employee and $1.41B in revenue with just 42 employees. Photo: freepik.
OnlyFans beats Apple and Nvidia in 2024, earning $37.6M per employee and $1.41B in revenue with just 42 employees. Photo: freepik.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 24, 2025 15:59:18 IST

World’s Most Revenue-Efficient Company: Not Apple, Not Nvidia, But This Adult Content Company With Only 42 Employees, Name Is…

World’s Most Revenue-Efficient Company: OnlyFans has shattered the records. It is challenging the biggest tech companies of west including Nvidia and Apple. The adult content platform is now the most revenue-efficient company in the world. Based in UK, the subscription platform has generated revenue of $37.6 million per employee in 2024. In contrast Nvidia has generated $3.6 million and Apple $2.4 million per employee.

OnlyFans Revenue Generation

During the 2024 fiscal, OnlyFans recorded $1.41 billion in net revenue from $7.22 billion transactions. The company has achieved this feat with just 42 employees. The platform has a vast community of creators and registered users. According to reports there are 4.6 million creators and 377 million registered users on the platform. 

As a subscription-based social media platform, OnlyFans allows creators to earn income by sharing content directly with their fans who are registered on it. Creators can monetize their photos, videos, live streams, and private messages. While it is often linked to adult content, it also caters to creators in various non-adult categories such as fitness, music, and cooking tutorials.

How OnlyFans Works

Creators earn money from the subscribers who pay on monthly basis to access exclusive content. Creators also make money by getting tips and pay-per-view content. OnlyFans takes a commission of  20 percent commission from all earnings. while creators get the large chunk – 80%. 

The company was founded in 2016 in UK by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely.  It has since gained traction in the adult entertainment space. Fenix International acquired the majority stake in the platform in 2021. The acquisition was led by businessman Leonid Radvinsky.

OnlyFans’ Strong Profit Margins & Creator Earnings

Financially, OnlyFans reported pre-tax profits of $684 million and net profits of $520 million in 2024. Creators collectively earned $5.8 billion during the same period, with the platform retaining its 20 percent share. Creator accounts grew 13 percent, while fan accounts saw a 24 percent increase.

The company’s owner, Leonid Radvinsky, received $701 million in dividends in 2024.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:51 PM IST
World’s Most Revenue-Efficient Company: Not Apple, Not Nvidia, But This Adult Content Company With Only 42 Employees, Name Is…

QUICK LINKS