Orry Roasts Mrunal Thakur Over Old Bipasha Basu Comment, Internet Joins In

An old video of actress Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days has suddenly resurfaced online and it’s causing quite a stir. In the clip, a young Mrunal can be seen talking about Bollywood star Bipasha Basu, calling her “manly with muscles” and claiming she’s “far better” than Bipasha.

Orry’s LOL Moment, Fans Come Swinging for Bipasha

The video didn’t sit well with fans, and even caught the attention of Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who didn’t hold back. Sharing his reaction in the comments of a reel posted on instagram Orry wrote, “LMAO. F’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking 😂😂😂”and his comment quickly went viral.

Orry's reaction to Mrunal Thakur's old video

Fans also chimed in with sharp responses defending Bipasha.

One wrote, “That’s okay. Bipasha is not for beginners,” while another added, “There was song in her name and not yours,” Some comments were even more direct:

Another user pointed out, “Bipasha isn’t manly, she’s fit and toned.”

Bipasha has been an icon for as long as people can remember, for her dancing and for her body. She has been super fit and not just thin and that always made a huge impact on the viewers.

Fans Call Out Mrunal, While Bipasha Responds with Grace and Strength

Some fans expressed disappointment in Mrunal, with comments like, “All my admiration for Mrunal, gone in seconds,” and “Oops girl, you lost an admirer in me.”

In what many are interpreting as a classy and powerful response, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday and She shared a quote saying:

“Strong women lift each other up.”

She followed it up with a caption that read:

“Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”

Fans applauded Bipasha for her graceful comeback, with many praising her for embracing strength and positivity rather than clapping back with negativity.

