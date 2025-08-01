OTT Alert! Housefull 5, Kyunki Saas 2 And More, Must-Watch Releases This Weekend

Drinks in hand, pick a couch, arrange a popcorn and dive right into soul-stirring, binge-giving movies and series on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and SonyLIV. Sure, a bunch of reboots come with their wave of nostalgia, the comedies are side-splitting and the dramas might raise the hair on the back of your neck. Here is our weekend guide to the best OTT releases. Buckle up!

Housefull 5

India’s prime comic franchise’s fifth edition, Housefull 5, was a stormy welcome this August 1 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this madcap murder mystery comedy brings forth an ensemble cast of stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Hanging between two alternate endings, Housefull 5A and 5B, it will keep you guessing between its gut-busting one-liners and walking mayhem. Both versions were being leased initially and are now free for Prime subscribers; an absolute must-see for the die-hard fans of slapstick comedy.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

After 25 long years, the iconic soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returns on JioHotstar on July 29. Smriti Irani reprises the role of Tulsi Virani alongside Amar Upadhyay in a fusion reminiscent of the hearth of old and modern family conflicts.

Along with social media chatter about Ekta Kapoor’s 150th episode anniversary, fans are nostalgic with the title track invoking strong childhood memories. For serious doses of emotional drama, catch it on Star Plus or JioHotstar.

Thammudu

South superstar Nithiin stars in Thammudu, an action drama about a brother’s search to save his sister. Streaming from August 1 on Netflix, this Telugu film is also available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, promising all the action and emotion needed to cater to fans of regional cinema.

Twisted Metal Season 2

Next up, Twisted Metal S2 on SonyLIV, as of August 1. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this vehicle combat-action-comedy series is about John Doe and Quiet racing for their lives in a car battle tournament. Stunts and craziness await whenever you add Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz to the mix!

Bakaiti

This drama is set on the backdrop of Ghaziabad, exploring the life of Kataria family, their financial troubles and sibling rivalries. You can stream it on Auhust 1 on Zee 5. Starring Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha, this comedy is relatable and heartwarming for a weekend binge.

So, this not going to just another weekend because OTT is going to serve you with these releases with number of genres. don’t miss out because this list is going to back you come back again and again!

Also Read: August 2025 Is Here: Big Movies, Big Drama, And Big Action – Get Ready For A Full-On Bollywood Blast!