Home > Entertainment > Panchayat 4 Actor Jitendra Kumar Breaks Silence on Removed Kissing Scene: “Didn’t Have Reservations”

Panchayat 4 Actor Jitendra Kumar Breaks Silence on Removed Kissing Scene: “Didn’t Have Reservations”

Jitendra Kumar confirms a kissing scene was shot for Panchayat 4 but removed for creative reasons. He had no reservations filming it but supports the show's realistic tone. Fans had mixed reactions, but the actor urges patience, saying it serves the story best.

Jitendra Kumar addresses the removal of a kissing scene from Panchayat Season 4, stating it was a creative decision and aligned with the show's tone of subtle, realistic storytelling.
Jitendra Kumar opens up on the removed kissing scene in Panchayat 4: "No hesitation while filming, but it didn’t fit the show’s simplicity—story always comes first.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 17:38:07 IST

Actor Jitendra Kumar, popularly known for his role as Abhishek Tripathi in the hit web series Panchayat, has finally addressed the buzz surrounding the reportedly removed kissing scene from the upcoming season 4 of the show. The actor, who has become a household name due to his grounded portrayal in the rural drama, recently opened up in an interview, clarifying his stance on the scene and the reasons behind its exclusion from the final cut.

Kissing Scene Was Shot But Dropped in Final Edit

According to Jitendra, the scene itself was filmed during the Panchayat Season 4 shoot but, by the makers, edited out. “I never felt any shyness doing the scene. As an actor, we believe whatever is the director’s vision and the script. It was a lovely scene,” he went on to say. But he also explained,

“It was finally a creative choice to trim the scene because it didn’t cohere with the general mood and simplicity of the movie. There was nothing controversial about it.”

The actor highlighted that Panchayat as a series is not dramatic romance programming but something with understated emotions and true storytelling. “Abhishek and Rinki (Saanvika)’s equation is going at its own pace. The show never tries to do over-the-top romance, and we appreciate the tone,” he further added.

Fans React to Scene Removal on Social Media

The scene’s removal was announced after several reports identified a love moment that was later cut because it seemed “unnecessarily bold.” Audiences disagreed that Abhishek and Rinki needed to be displayed more on television. While some were not impressed, most of them enjoyed the tone of the whole show and complemented its realistic touch and calmness.

Social media trended on the internet with an outrage when Amazon Prime Video was said to have requested the producers to avoid any body contact that would spoil the clean image of the show.

The production house or the show has not officially replied to this.

Jitendra, who never showed displeasure at fan fervour, urged patience. “Whatever you see on screen is always the product of a chain of creative choices. If it wasn’t retained, it was because there was a reason that best serves the story,” he summarized.

With audiences eagerly anticipating the announcement of the official release date of Panchayat Season 4, this announcement by Jitendra Kumar is a fresh spin on the existing buzz but also helps reiterate the commitment of the show towards real-life storytelling.

