Param Sundari’s ‘Pardesiya’ Drops! Fans Can’t Get Over Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor’s Chemistry, ‘It’s Giving 90s Era’

Maddock Films just dropped 'Pardesiya' from Param Sundari showcasing Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry in a scenic love anthem. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this rom-com track has fans in awe.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Spark Romance in ‘Pardesiya’
Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 30, 2025 16:06:00 IST

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ have finally released a melodious song titled ‘Pardesiya’ from the movie. ‘Pardesiya’, the first track from ‘Param Sundari’, is a love song which features a cute bond between Sidharth and Janhvi. From a scenic location to Sidharth’s breathtaking looks, the song has every quality to become a love anthem of the year.
The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared the song ‘Pardesiya’, offering viewers a glimpse of his heartfelt chemistry with Janhvi in the film ‘Param Sundari’. Talking about the song, Sonu Nigam says, “It’s always a joy to lend my voice to a heartfelt love song, and Pardesiya from Param Sundari is truly special. People poured so much love on the first look that I was already very excited for the full song. Watching Sidharth and Janhvi bring that chemistry to life on screen makes it even more magical. Their pairing is fresh and electric, and I’m sure audiences are going to fall in love with them–and the song,” as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

Adding on to it, Sidharth Malhotra said ‘Pardesiya’ was one of his favourite love songs to shoot.”Pardesiya isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling that stays with you long after it ends. Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh have yet again created pure magic. The moment I heard the track, I knew it had something special. Sonu sir’s voice brings a timeless emotion to it, and lip syncing to his voice for a love song is truly special. Shooting alongside Janhvi was effortless. It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot,” said Siddharth Malhotra, as quoted in a press note.

Janhvi Kapoor shares, “I was very excited for this one! I have always had a soft corner for love songs and Pardesiya is one of the best that I have worked on. Having Sonu Nigam’s voice elevate the emotion makes it truly unforgettable. I’m sure the audience will love it”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com will be released in theatres on August 29. It is created under Dinesh Vijan’s banner, Maddock Films. In the coming months, Janhvi will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled ‘Peddi.’ ‘Peddi’ is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The movie will also feature ‘Mirzapur’ fame Divyenndu in a prominent role.

Abhay Shankar
