Honeymoon in Shillong: From Crime To Cinema, Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case All Set To Hit The Big Screen

The whole nation is aware of the brutal murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, a honeymoon turned into nightmare. Now, Raja’s murder mystery is going to be addressed on the big screen in the film Honeymoon in Shillong, directed by SP Nimbawat. The sensational case of betrayal followed by gruesome murders has gripped all the souls, thus promising suspense based on truth events.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: An Appalling Crime That Shook India

The 29-year-old Indorian businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead, brutally murdered, while he spent his honeymoon at Sohra in Meghalaya in 2025. Along with his bride Sonam, his for alleged co-conspirator Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers were arrested for orchestrating the murder.

It was hatched before their wedding on May 11 to lure Raja near Weisawdong Falls into a gorge remote from view and attack him with a machete. The case turned especially chilling with Sonam’s attempt to portray the murder as a botched robbery and her fleeing into Uttar Pradesh.

Raja’s Family Demand the Truth Caught Up

Raja’s brothers Sachin and Vipin have given their consent towards the making of the movie with the hope that it could narrate the truth behind betrayal. “We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother’s murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong” said Sachin to the reporters.

The family intends to also clean Meghalaya’s tarnished image owing to that crime. The film is produced by Varsha TV and Film Productions that weaves such a suspenseful narrative with horror maintaining the events and casting Akash Sharma.

This real life based story is going to be a gripping one as Raja’s family claim that the story is close to the real events with a strong narrative and suspense

Diving into the Cinema of Betrayal and Justice

Honeymoon in Shillong seeks to explore the dark irony in the premeditated conspiracy- from making 100 calls before the marriage and the failed murder attempts at Guwahati and Nongriat, all to be put into the movie. The arrest of the eight murder conspirers and chargesheet on the way would be highlighted by the police’s fast action.

While this trial stays open, this film adaptation will seek to excite the audience with its emotional rawness and shocking twists to ensure that Raja’s story lives on beyond newspapers.

