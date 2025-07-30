Home > Entertainment > Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan’s Film Set to Release On Time!

Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!

Anurag Basu assures fans that no reshoots are happening for his upcoming film. Production is on track, easing worries about delays. Fans remain excited as the project moves forward smoothly, with the release expected on schedule.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 30, 2025 00:43:50 IST

Online platforms have recently been all about Anuragh Basu’s new film and the chatter on this is not coming to an end. Speculation began circulating that Basu could be re-recording segments of the film since certain fans believed it resembled a previous film name.

Anurag Basu Sets the Record Straight on Reshoot Rumors

However, Basu has now taken the initiative to clarify matters. He made it evident, “No re-filming is occurring.” He made the public believe that the shoot is doing pretty well, and the team is pleased with their current results. He further elaborated, “Films of the same genre can often have comparable themes or visuals, yet this doesn’t imply that one movie is imitating another.” Sounds reasonable, doesn’t it? At times, narratives simply intersect. 

No Reshoots, No Delays: Basu Reassures Fans About His New Film

Shooting the film again from scratch is not a small thing; it takes extra time, money, and effort. So filmmakers avoid it unless it’s really needed. Since Basu confirmed there’s no reshoot planned, fans can relax and look forward to the movie coming out on time.

Many fans of Kartik and Sreeleela were anxious and in two minds when the rumors surfaced, but Basu’s statements have eased concerns and rekindled enthusiasm for the movie. 

Misunderstandings or arising of new doubts with today’s social media speed and importance is not something very uncommon. For this reason, it’s always wise to wait for official announcements before forming any conclusions. Social media can generate enthusiasm, but it’s essential to keep in mind that the complete narrative usually arrives later from the creators. At present, fans are just excited and optimistic about what Anurag Basu and his crew have planned. As the project progresses well, everyone eagerly anticipates watching the completed film without any unnecessary concerns.

Tags: Anurag BasuBollywoodKartik AaryanSreeleela

Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!

Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!

Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan's Film Set to Release On Time!

