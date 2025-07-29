Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2

The internet is abuzz with the news that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is getting his blockbuster song Kesariya’s music team back for a song picturised on Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani in War 2. That would mean that Ayan, Pritam, Arijit Singh & Amitabh Bhattacharya are reuniting again for this special song.

When this news was checked with the producers, Yash Raj Films, they confirmed this information without divulging the date of the song launch.

A source tell us, “It is a beautiful track that shows the romance between Hrithik and Kiara’s character in War 2. The track will drop this week and will be the first song of War 2 to release for people to watch.”

War 2, the theatrical action spectacle, is set to release in theatres on August 14th worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. The film is a true blue pan India film as it brings two of the most iconic actors of our country, Hrithik and NTR together locking horns in a deadly, bloody battle.

Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’