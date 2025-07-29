Home > Entertainment > Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2

Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2

Ayan Mukerji teams up again with the Kesariya music team for a new War 2 song featuring Hrithik and Kiara. The track drops this week. War 2 releases August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Kesariya Team Back for Hrithik-Kiara Song in War 2 (Image Credit- Pinterest)
Kesariya Team Back for Hrithik-Kiara Song in War 2 (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Uday Pratap Singh
Published: July 29, 2025 12:13:00 IST

The internet is abuzz with the news that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is getting his blockbuster song Kesariya’s music team back for a song picturised on Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani in War 2. That would mean that Ayan, Pritam, Arijit Singh & Amitabh Bhattacharya are reuniting again for this special song. 

When this news was checked with the producers, Yash Raj Films, they confirmed this information without divulging the date of the song launch. 

A source tell us, “It is a beautiful track that shows the romance between Hrithik and Kiara’s character in War 2. The track will drop this week and will be the first song of War 2 to release for people to watch.”

War 2, the theatrical action spectacle, is set to release in theatres on August 14th worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. The film is a true blue pan India film as it brings two of the most iconic actors of our country, Hrithik and NTR together locking horns in a deadly, bloody battle.

Also Read:  Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Loves Alia Bhatt’s Go-Getter Attitude: ‘She’s Made Of Different Stuff’

RELATED News

Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Rides Into History, Redefining Country Music With Power, Pride, And Unstoppable Star Power
Julia Garner Confirms She’s Playing Madonna In Upcoming Biopic – A Bold Journey From Indie Star To Pop Icon Legend
Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence On Anupamaa vs Kyunki 2: Says Stop Pitting Strong Women Against Each Other For TRPs!
‘Maine Nahi Churaya!’ RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence, Slams Allegations Of ‘Stealing’ Yuzvendra Chahal With Bold Response
Khushi Kapoor’s Dream Debut Almost Happened — Fans Now Say ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work’ After Behind-the-Scenes Drama Emerges

LATEST NEWS

Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Maanayata’s Heartfelt Tribute Calls Him ‘Protective Father’ And ‘Guiding Star’
Home Minister Amit Shah Tears Into Former HM P Chidambaram’s Over Pakistan ‘Cleanchit’
How Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Plans To Drive India’s Tech Future With The Council For Future Affairs — Everything You Need To Know
Belief Amid Chaos: Manuel Ugarte Backs Ruben Amorim as United Eyes Revival
How India Confirmed the Identity Of Pahalgam Terrorists, Killed In Operation Mahadev
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma seeks setting up of Council for Future Affairs
Tariff Tension and FPI Exit Rattle Indian Markets: What’s Dragging the Bulls? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
China Floods Kill Over 30 As Torrential Rains Slam Beijing, Hebei, More Rains Expected
Cracks in the Dressing Room: Major Shake-Up Looms for Team India After England Test Struggles
Barcelona’s New Star Rising: Dro Fernandez
Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2
Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2
Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2
Brahmastra’s Kesariya Team Reunite for Hrithik And Kiara song In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?