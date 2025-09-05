LIVE TV
Peaky Blinders' star Finn Cole to be seen in 'Sirius'

Peaky Blinders' star Finn Cole to be seen in 'Sirius'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:51 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Actor Finn Cole, who is best known for his role in ‘Peaky Blinders’, has joined Mads Mikkelsen in adventure-thriller ‘Sirius’.

The film is an Arctic action-thriller inspired by the real-life Sirius Patrol, the Danish special forces unit charged with defending Greenland’s 8,700-mile frozen coastline. It recently wrapped production at Versa Studios in partnership with Dimension Studios, as per Variety.

The project also features Simon Sears (“Secrets We Keep”), Søren Malling (“Off the Record”), Jason Wong (“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”), Jon Xue Zhang (“The Brothers Sun”), Aiden Cheng (“Trying”), Rob Kazinsky (“Star Trek: Section 31”), Aidan Cheng (“3 Body Problem”), Bruce Chong ( “The Gentleman”), Samuel Edward-Cook (“Peaky Blinders”), Wade Briggs (“Heads of State”) and Ben Batt (“Toxic Town”). Academy Award-winning editor Lee Smith (“Dunkirk”) will direct from a screenplay by Tony Mosher.

Pascal Degove and Matt Williams are producing for Future Artists Entertainment. Deborah Acoca serves as an executive producer. (ANI)



The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: finn-colepeaky-blinderssirius

