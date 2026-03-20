Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Finally Released, Tommy Shelby Returns With Dark Secrets, But When And Where Can You Watch?

The final part of the Shelby story, which audiences have been waiting for, reaches its anticipated release date. The feature film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man serves as the ultimate final chapter, which concludes Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Tommy Shelby.

The movie presents a World War II backdrop that shows the transition from Birmingham’s tough streets to international battlefields.

The show’s fans who have been watching since 2013 want to see how the “immortal” Tommy fights in battles while he defends his political power against new threats. The Shelbys will return after production completes its fast-paced work between late 2024 and 2025.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Netflix Global Premiere

The film is officially a Netflix Original, confirming that the primary destination for viewers worldwide will be the streaming giant’s platform. Netflix acquired exclusive rights to create and distribute the final cinematic chapter of the television series, which first premiered on the BBC.

Current production timelines and industry insiders point toward a late 2025 or early 2026 release date, which studios chose for the awards season. The movie will be released as a worldwide event, which enables fans from all regions to watch the Shelby family’s conclusion at the same time while eliminating the risk of regional spoilers.

Cinematic Theatrical Run and Digital Availability

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will launch its theatrical release, which will be available for a limited time before its streaming digital release.

The film will receive “big screen” treatment because its cinematography and action scenes mandate this format. The movie will first show in selected theaters before it becomes available to all Netflix subscribers who want to watch it.

The platform will include all six seasons of the original show because this direct continuation follows the series finale, which enables both veteran fans and new viewers to watch the entire show before watching the movie.

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