LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump IND vs SA dravid Hindu rate of growth Bangladesh news putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has strongly denied rumors linking her to issues between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and composer Palaash Munchhal, stating that baseless claims have led to online harassment, trolling, and even threats.

Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship. (Representative Image: X)
Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 6, 2025 22:11:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has shut down rumours accusing her of being involved in the alleged issues between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal, stating that baseless claims have triggered online harassment and even threats. In a detailed note, she urged people to stop spreading false narratives, revealing that the constant trolling is taking a toll on her mental health.

Smriti Mandhana and  Palaash Muchhal’s wedding, reportedly put on hold due to the cricketer’s father being hospitalised, has become a target of online gossip, with both Nandika and fellow choreographer Gulnaaz Khan being unnecessarily drawn into the controversy through unverified claims. 

Why Is Nandika Dwivedi Being Dragged Into Smriti–Palaash Relationship? 

Responding directly to the circulating rumours, Nandika issued a statement on Instagram asserting that she has no involvement in Smriti and Palaash’s personal matters. 

She said,  “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true.” 

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Expressing her hurt, she described the situation as “extremely painful,” saying it has been difficult to watch fabricated stories spread so quickly despite having no truth behind them.

She added, “It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

How Serious Have the Threats Against Nandika Become?

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi also called out media platforms for picking up unverified Reddit gossip and fuelling speculation. She expressed how difficult the situation has been for her emotionally, saying she can no longer tolerate being falsely accused. 

“Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health,” she wrote.

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Nandika further added that the online hate had escalated to threats, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private.”

She urged everyone to stop dragging her into the situation. “Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

Is Smriti–Palaash Wedding Still On? 

Amid ongoing rumours, Palaash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, stepped forward to clarify that both Smriti and Palaash are going through a difficult emotional phase, yet remain dedicated to their marriage plans. 

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she shared that Palaash had always envisioned returning home with his bride and that she had even prepared a special welcome for the couple. She expressed confidence that things would settle soon and the wedding would take place in the near future.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 10:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Nandika DwivediPalaash Munchhalsmriti mandhanaSmriti Mandhana Palaash Munchhal weddingSmriti Mandhana weddingwho is Nandika Dwivedi

RELATED News

After Deepika Padukone’s Exit, Priyanka Chopra’s Casting Becomes Major Roadblock for Kalki 2, Here’s Why Makers Are Struggling to Sign Her

Akhanda 2 Delayed: Makers Promise Spectacular Release for Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Soon

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood & Vir Das Ask Public Not to Disrespect Airline Ground Staff

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

LATEST NEWS

What Is FDTL? A Deep Dive Into The Pilot Fatigue Rules Behind IndiGo’s Flight Chaos- Explained

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blistering Hundred Helps India Thrash South Africa In 3rd ODI And Clinch Series 2-1

Virat Kohli’s No-Look Six Against South Africa During 3rd ODI Stuns Quinton De Kock, Corbin Bosch | WATCH

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Takes Pole In The Championship Decider

Baba Vanga Warns Of Devastating Global Events In 2026-From Natural Disasters To AI Takeover

Rohit Sharma Joins Sachin, Virat Kohli & Dravid Elite Club, Becomes 4th Indian to Cross 20,000 International Runs

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Erupts Again: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured, Both Sides Blame Each Other For Escalation

Nano Banana 3D Caricature Trend: Create Your Own 3D Caricature By Following These Simple Steps

‘Maligning Hindu Way Of Life’: PM Modi Rejects ‘Hindu Rate Of Growth’ Label, Sets 10-Year Deadline To End Colonial Mindset

Planning To Buy An Automatic Hatchback In Budget, Here Are 6 Automatic Hatchback Cars Under Just 12 Lakhs

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health
‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health
‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health
‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

QUICK LINKS