‘Please stop… I have been receiving threats’: Nandika Dwivedi Denies Involvement in Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Relationship, Claims Threats Affecting Mental Health

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has shut down rumours accusing her of being involved in the alleged issues between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal, stating that baseless claims have triggered online harassment and even threats. In a detailed note, she urged people to stop spreading false narratives, revealing that the constant trolling is taking a toll on her mental health.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding, reportedly put on hold due to the cricketer’s father being hospitalised, has become a target of online gossip, with both Nandika and fellow choreographer Gulnaaz Khan being unnecessarily drawn into the controversy through unverified claims.

Why Is Nandika Dwivedi Being Dragged Into Smriti–Palaash Relationship?



Responding directly to the circulating rumours, Nandika issued a statement on Instagram asserting that she has no involvement in Smriti and Palaash’s personal matters.

She said, “Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true.”

Expressing her hurt, she described the situation as “extremely painful,” saying it has been difficult to watch fabricated stories spread so quickly despite having no truth behind them.

She added, “It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

How Serious Have the Threats Against Nandika Become?

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi also called out media platforms for picking up unverified Reddit gossip and fuelling speculation. She expressed how difficult the situation has been for her emotionally, saying she can no longer tolerate being falsely accused.

“Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of, I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please. I have been watching those I care about feel stressed and hurt by information that is not true, and it is taking a toll on my mental health,” she wrote.

Nandika further added that the online hate had escalated to threats, “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private.”

She urged everyone to stop dragging her into the situation. “Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

Is Smriti–Palaash Wedding Still On?

Amid ongoing rumours, Palaash Muchhal’s mother, Amita Muchhal, stepped forward to clarify that both Smriti and Palaash are going through a difficult emotional phase, yet remain dedicated to their marriage plans.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she shared that Palaash had always envisioned returning home with his bride and that she had even prepared a special welcome for the couple. She expressed confidence that things would settle soon and the wedding would take place in the near future.